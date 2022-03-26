Another Voice: Adult literacy programs lift up whole communities

The New York State Legislature is considering an innovative approach to increasing access to adult literacy services by creating a Community Literacy Fund to support volunteer literacy tutors.
Literacy Buffalo Niagara stands in strong support of a Community Literacy Fund for numerous reasons. An additional 35,000 New York residents will receive affordable literacy assistance. Only 3% of those seeking help for literacy are able to get it right now, according to Assemblywoman Jennifer Lunsford, D-Penfield. The fund allocates a much-needed, dedicated stream of money for child care and transportation – the two biggest obstacles for adult education students.
Additional funding for adult education will impact the trajectory of our region for generations. The City of Buffalo in particular already suffers from low adult literacy rates. If we don’t act now, we cripple the future of today’s youth, their families and the region’s overall economy. When parents struggle to read, it is likely that their children will as well. The organization Literacy for All says children of parents with low literacy skills have a 72% chance of being at the lowest reading levels themselves. These children are more likely to get poor grades, display behavioral problems, have high absentee rates, repeat school years, or drop out.
Literacy Buffalo Niagara works every day to change these grim results.
Without better adult/parental literacy, the region is relegating tens of thousands of children to lives devoid of success. Through no fault of their own, these kids are doomed. And it gets worse: Low literacy and poverty go hand in hand. Some 70% of welfare recipients have low literacy levels. There is a clear correlation between reading levels and earning power.
Thousands of children in the Buffalo Public Schools are at tremendous risk, seriously exacerbated by the low adult/parental literacy in Buffalo. In the 2018-19 school year, the last year that data was available, New York State testing showed that about 75% of Buffalo students could not read, write and perform math at grade level. In the past two years, it has worsened, with even more students falling behind. Well-intentioned parents are unable to help their children.
We can change that. By helping parents, we help students.
Adult education programs foster essential skills, improve family literacy and advance workforce development, ensuring that our students can work and contribute to the economy. Literacy Buffalo Niagara uses volunteer tutors, making our services very cost effective, to strengthen families and better the lives and futures of children – but we need increased, steady and ongoing funding to make a difference.
We also need community support and welcome new volunteers. Please call us at 876-8991 or visit literacybuffalo.org.
Tara Schafer is executive director of Literacy Buffalo Niagara.