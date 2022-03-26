Another Voice: Adult literacy programs lift up whole communities

Literacy Buffalo Niagara stands in strong support of a Community Literacy Fund for numerous reasons. An additional 35,000 New York residents will receive affordable literacy assistance. Only 3% of those seeking help for literacy are able to get it right now, according to Assemblywoman Jennifer Lunsford, D-Penfield. The fund allocates a much-needed, dedicated stream of money for child care and transportation – the two biggest obstacles for adult education students.

Additional funding for adult education will impact the trajectory of our region for generations. The City of Buffalo in particular already suffers from low adult literacy rates. If we don’t act now, we cripple the future of today’s youth, their families and the region’s overall economy. When parents struggle to read, it is likely that their children will as well. The organization Literacy for All says children of parents with low literacy skills have a 72% chance of being at the lowest reading levels themselves. These children are more likely to get poor grades, display behavioral problems, have high absentee rates, repeat school years, or drop out.