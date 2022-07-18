Another Voice: Adoption can be a painful and complicated alternative

Anti-abortion people, please stop telling me that I “should be grateful” my mother “chose life.” These tired tropes don’t apply to my mother, me or my adoptive parents. My mother died three months after my birth leaving behind five half-orphaned siblings. A priest advised our father to relinquish me to a married couple who wanted a baby. Nothing lucky about it.

As an adult, after publishing articles and a memoir about my experiences with adoption, I endured obscene phone calls, hate mail, threats and accusations from several people in my adoptive family and natural family. Some believed I was disrespectful to my adoptive parents for accepting my natural father back into my life. Others didn’t approve of my writing. Both groups were indignant because I promote adoptees’ civil rights to the truth of our origins. Neither group respected my privacy. Doctors prescribed anti-depressants and a tranquilizer for my anxiety and panic responses to the attacks, but medications didn’t stop constant vicious attacks that began in 1974 and continued for decades.

I thought I’d never have an abortion; then, at age 40, I was pregnant with a malformed fetus. I had dated my boyfriend for nearly a year when I became pregnant. The medications caused spinal cord, brain and bone deformities in our baby. The damage was permanent; survival wasn’t possible. The doctor advised us to consider humanely terminating this pregnancy to prevent our child from suffering severe pain. We cried, weighed our wants against outcomes and options, then prepared for, and dreaded, what we had to do.

The holidays were in the way. My children were home for winter vacation. By the time the abortion was scheduled, my pregnancy was in the ninth week. Protestors outside shouted at me to save my baby’s life.

Afterward, my boyfriend and I attended weekly pregnancy-loss sessions for a year. Parents who shared their grief had experienced full-term still-births and mid-term fetal deaths, as well as those who chose abortion for private reasons.

According to anti-abortionists-pro-adoptionists, I could be convicted for my action. My former boyfriend, friends who helped us, and medical staff could also be convicted. Pro-life believers think we should be jailed for murder.

I can’t imagine being forced to carry my doomed pregnancy to full term, then surrendering our dying infant to strangers who would gloat they “saved” a child.

There are many reasons for needing the option of abortion. None of them can be reduced to the slogans used by the anti-abortion movement. And adoption is often not an ideal solution.

Doris M. Sippell is the author of “Forbidden Family: An Adopted Woman’s Struggle for Identity.”