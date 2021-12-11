Another Voice: Administrators must take responsibility for keeping schools safe

There are often complicated legalities involved in removing students from the public school setting. And, as suspension policies have been called into question in recent years (due largely to concerns regarding disparities in their application), many schools are understandably mindful of potential bureaucratic backlash when it comes to exercising those options.

But when the property of a clearly troubled student goes unchecked, or kids with long paper trails of disruptive and even violent behavior are consistently sent back to class without adequate support or corrective measures, it’s reasonable to raise concerns about administrative culpability.

Stated bluntly, school leaders must do better. Period.

To be fair, administrators often feel constrained by legal red tape when responding to safety concerns. But that seldom seems to prevent them from holding teachers to high standards of accountability – even though their hands are also tied by performance-impacting factors over which they have little control.