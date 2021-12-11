Another Voice: Administrators must take responsibility for keeping schools safe

As a recently retired high school teacher, please permit me to offer some uncomfortable opinions following yet another tragic school shooting.
For the last decade of my 30 years in the classroom, my faculty colleagues and I were incessantly berated about teacher accountability.
As the prevailing political narrative basically became “teachers stink, prove you don’t,” performance evaluations were altered to make it easier to get rid of those who failed to demonstrate sufficient competence.
So, even though teachers have very little actual authority when it comes to discipline procedures or school policies, they are still held absolutely accountable for educational outcomes.
But shouldn’t accountability also apply to other agents in education, especially those tasked with ensuring overall school safety?
While it may be inappropriate to single out the regrettable mistakes that were made by school officials during the most recent incident at Oxford High School in Michigan, there is nothing exploitative or insensitive in bringing to light the many school shootings where multiple warning signs brought forth by teachers were minimized or ignored by decision-makers operating mostly outside the classroom.
There are often complicated legalities involved in removing students from the public school setting. And, as suspension policies have been called into question in recent years (due largely to concerns regarding disparities in their application), many schools are understandably mindful of potential bureaucratic backlash when it comes to exercising those options.
But when the property of a clearly troubled student goes unchecked, or kids with long paper trails of disruptive and even violent behavior are consistently sent back to class without adequate support or corrective measures, it’s reasonable to raise concerns about administrative culpability.
Stated bluntly, school leaders must do better. Period.
To be fair, administrators often feel constrained by legal red tape when responding to safety concerns. But that seldom seems to prevent them from holding teachers to high standards of accountability – even though their hands are also tied by performance-impacting factors over which they have little control.
Of course, the main response to all incidents of school violence should be concern for the victims. And, obviously, ultimate responsibility lies with the perpetrators. But it’s also fair to direct scrutiny at school officials who consistently make fear of litigation, financial considerations and their personal philosophy of zero student removals – rather than school safety – their top administrative priority.
Indeed, most teachers understand all too well that the default position of many administrators and behavioral specialists is to keep even the most disruptive, defiant and dangerous students in school.
That’s a problem, and it’s unsustainable.
It’s time to rethink such approaches and call for more accountability on the part of the real power brokers in education.
Spoiler alert: It’s not the teachers.
Richard Ullman, of Hamburg, is a retired high school social studies teacher whose writing has appeared in Education Week.