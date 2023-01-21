Another Voice: ADM should keep its promise to save artifacts from Great Northern

We are losing the Great Northern without a physical trace left behind. Soon there will nothing remaining on the land or in our museums to remember the giant, early 20th century technological wonder that graced the Buffalo City Ship Canal for 125 years.

City Hall’s protocol that allows a single person, the commissioner of permits and inspection, to make an undisputable decision regarding a landmarked building without seeking information from experts in historic preservation is faulty. The fact that the Great Northern has remained solid over one year since the wall failure and continues to stand even during demolition confirms that it was not in danger of falling.

The spokesperson from ADM, Jackie Anderson, was quoted in The Buffalo News as saying, “The company is identifying artifacts from the structure that can potentially be preserved safely” and is “reaching out to potential partners to discuss ways in which those items can be displayed and shared with the community to celebrate the legacy of the structure for years to come.” Another statement: “We also said from the beginning of this process that we respect the significance of the Great Northern Elevator to the Buffalo community, of which ADM and our employees are a part, and we are committed to finding ways to honor its legacy. In that spirit, we have begun discussions with a local nonprofit organization to develop a list of artifacts that would be ideal to preserve and spark ideas for how they can be creatively displayed for years to come.”

Contrary to Anderson, I have not found a nonprofit saying they have been contacted by ADM.

I became involved in early August 2022 when the demolition contractor hired by ADM began mobilizing at the job site. Any chance of stopping demolition had been declared dead by Buffalo Public Works, and even though there was an outstanding lawsuit, the building was being torn down. My effort was to find ways to select and retain components and elements of the Great Northern, possibly relocating them. I would work within a group of fellow contractors (Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY) to help devise a plan to do this safely.

To date, responses to my numerous inquiries have been nonexistent. Apparently, ADM’s local legal representative has been instructed to make sure no project information is divulged.

The Great Northern was unique to Buffalo and now, it’s almost gone. But it is still possible to keep elements of the structure if we come together to insist that it not be totally erased. As a community, we can decide that our history is worthy of being remembered. ADM should keep its promise.

David Quackenbush is the former president of Quackenbush Co. Mechanical Contractors.