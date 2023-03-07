In order to make progress on reducing the lack of affordable housing in our Western New York communities we should be identifying and then addressing the conditions that impact the lack of affordable housing.

These include: 1. zoning ordinances that prevent or severely limit the building of affordable housing; 2. the lack or insufficiency of financial incentives to enable the building, ownership or rental of affordable housing units; 3. the opposition of people to higher density housing; and 4. the specific issues of homelessness, gentrification and displacement, tenant protections, rent subsidies, evictions and code violation enforcement.

These areas can best be addressed if the people who can implement change work together to identify and then initiate actions that can be taken. These people include local officials from our most affected cities and towns, State and federal officials, lenders, homebuilders and advocacy groups who can represent the people who are most in need of affordable housing.

We can start the process by looking at the actions taken by other states and cities to address the need for more affordable housing. These include: prohibiting or limiting single-family only zoning (e.g., California, Oregon, Minneapolis); reducing minimum lot sizes for a house (e.g., Houston); subsidizing the purchase and rehabilitation of single-family detached homes (Cincinnati); and eliminating caps on the construction of multifamily housing units (Connecticut).

Additional strategies include using land banks to preserve affordable housing, encumbering lands owned publicly with long-term housing affordability covenants – such as vacant lots or privately – e.g., in exchange for zoning or tax abatement benefits (Colorado), legalizing accessory dwelling units to existing homes (e.g. Bryan, Texas) and encouraging manufactured housing units.

We can prioritize locating new affordable housing in existing neighborhood centers where people want to live for a variety of reasons, such as: They no longer drive a car; they do not own a car; they want to live closer to where they work or to where their children go to school; or they need or want the benefits of close proximity to supermarkets, public transportation and the opportunity to interact with other people.

Multifamily and midrise buildings can be an effective solution to providing more housing units, but the design and location of these buildings should relate well to the neighborhood and the street and the upper floors of taller buildings should be set back so as to not negatively impact on the framing of the street by the existing buildings.

I am confident we can make progress to provide more affordable housing, but my questions are: “Who will step forward to organize the collaboration to identify the steps that can be taken to address our affordable housing crisis?” and “Who will act to implement them?”

George R. Grasser is a real estate consultant and a retired real estate development attorney. He is a resident of the Town of Clarence and maintains an office in Buffalo.