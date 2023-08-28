Spencer Cox, the new chairman of the National Governors Association, is promoting the idea of “healthy conflict.” The Utah governor has become concerned about the growing problem of toxic arguments in society and wants people to learn how to “disagree better.”

We should all try to think of ways we can join him in his quest, because this is not just a political issue. It is a problem that permeates our society. Almost any disagreement these days can escalate into an angry confrontation. Our disagreements are genuine, but the way we disagree can change.

I recommend that we begin by banishing all ad hominem arguments.

Consider these examples. First, a liberal defends the use of a book in schools. Rather than offer a critique of the book, the person disagreeing with them says, “Only a pedophile would defend a book like that.”

You can see where this goes. What started as a legitimate disagreement about what is appropriate in the schools has become a back-and-forth personal brawl.Alternatively, a conservative attacks the use of a book in schools, and the person disagreeing says, “Only a fascist would attack a book like that.”

And so it goes.

Or reflect on the way in which too many people respond to judicial decisions. Liberals often complain about decisions on gun control by condemning the judges who made the decision. “What can you expect from a right-wing judge?” Or, “This judge has been secretly bought by right-wing billionaires.”

We see the same attacks come from conservatives. “This judge made a liberal decision on gun control because he’s an Obama appointee.” Or, “This judge has been secretly bought by left-wing billionaires.”

When we hear things with which we disagree, instead of descending into the personal, we need to explore the problem. If there is a dispute about whether a book should be taught in schools, then ask: What does the book actually say? That would involve reading the book. And once you learn what it says, explore why that is either good or bad for young people. If you find the book disturbing, explain why. If you think the book is good, explain why.

We need to learn how to explore the why, rather than the who. Instead of resorting to personal attacks, we can all benefit by focusing on the argument itself.

The only problem with this is that we might open ourselves up to the possibility that we are all wrong sometimes. We all have to learn from those with whom we disagree. But do we have the strength to risk being wrong? That is the question.