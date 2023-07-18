Buffalonians are proud people. We love where we’re from; we value our community and the places that make Buffalo feel like home; and we’re quick to proclaim our origins to anyone who asks.

That pride was on full display July 16. The date every year is our official chance to applaud our area code and celebrate where we’re from, while also examining how we can better connect everyone across our region with the things that make the Buffalo area so special.

This is the motivation behind the 716 Foundation, established to provide capital support for local art, cultural, scientific, sports and entertainment institutions. We want to make them accessible to all members of the community by offering free and subsidized admission for underserved children and their families. We believe that all members of our 716 community should have equitable access to everything our great city has to offer.

Our organization’s leadership has reveled in the region’s resurgence over the past decade, with so many developments and initiatives to propel the 716 forward and finally capitalize on the potential we’ve known our entire lives. Despite this progress, the City of Buffalo’s poverty rate (27.6%, based on the most recent U.S. census data) is still more than double the national average (11.6%). The city’s child poverty rate (37%) is seven times the national average (5.2%), indicating many of our neighbors don’t have the means to access the same 716 we’re celebrating.

This shouldn’t happen – and with the help of Buffalo natives at home and elsewhere, it doesn’t have to.

This summer, the 716 Foundation is offering free admission for all the area’s incoming fourth-graders and their families to enjoy Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum. At Angola’s Cradle Beach, we resurfaced the camp’s basketball court and funded a cohort of campers’ tuition as well as bonuses for employees to ensure the camp could offer competitive wages. This fall, we’ll connect children and their families to events at the world-class AKG Buffalo Art Museum and to Bills football at Highmark Stadium.

In November 2022, we helped bring a new herd of bison to the Buffalo Zoo and supported significant improvements to their habitat. On July 16, 2022, the foundation sponsored $7.16 admission to ensure more families could celebrate this new exhibit and all the zoo has to offer.Enjoying our expansive neighborhood is what 716 Day is all about. We hope our foundation’s efforts will continue to connect more of our neighbors to these opportunities – and encourage others to contribute to an accessible and equitable 716 we can all be proud of.

Aaron Stahura is a proud Western New York native and serves as the president of the 716 Foundation.