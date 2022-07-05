Another Voice: abuses and hypocrisy surround Roe v. Wade reversal

In the 1990s, I coordinated undergraduate and graduate English programs at a central New York college. In my spare time I was an associate professor of English.

I inherited a four-drawer filing cabinet. It was filled with the files of a couple hundred students who were stalled in their attempts to graduate.

Sometimes required courses were not offered. Sometimes they weren’t offered because professors made sure to offer them at odd times or in conflict with other required courses. Sometimes student work schedules or sloth also prevented attendance.

At some of the colleges where I have worked, professors or administrators discussed how they could slow down graduations and thus put students on five-year-plans or longer to increase revenue and program size.

I always spoke against it. I tried to imagine what it would have been like for students in those situations. There were times I wanted to blow the whistle, but I’d look around the table and knew I would have been alone in my opposition. I decided rather than get myself demoted or fired, I tried to live to fight another day. Sometimes I would vote with my feet and take another job, hoping there was a cleaner game somewhere else.

One day, I entered class to find some students wearing sharp navy blue T-shirts with white capital letters that read, “BE REAL WITH US.”

Thinking of how many of our students were being lied to, I thought they were referring to our program. “Those shirts are great,” I said. “Where can I get one?”

Finally, one said, “You can’t have one.”

“I’m perfectly willing to pay for it. How much is it?”

“No. Our sorority made them up because we wanted our dates to stop lying to us. The boys lie and tell us they love us just to go to bed with us. We want them to stop lying to us.”

Earlier in my career I taught intro courses in writing. Some students wrote about teenage pregnancies and parentage. Back when I was a high school teacher, female colleagues helped girls who were pregnant and/or beaten by boyfriends and family members as a result of becoming pregnant

Unfortunately, young men are going to continue to lie to women. Too many still regard it as a right of passage.

Women are going to continue to get pregnant. Just because we try to make abortions illegal doesn’t mean women won’t try to end unwanted, ill-timed, or ill-advised pregnancies. It just means some will not be able to get them administered by physicians under the right conditions.

The morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I thought of those women and those T-shirts.

Dan Schwartz, J.D., Ph.D. currently teaches business at Buffalo State College.