Another Voice: Aaron’s life was an example in courage and decency

Henry “Hank” Aaron died Jan. 22 the way we all should be called – quietly in our sleep. At 86, he was far too young to go, deserving many more years to live in peace, enjoy his family, while speaking out against racial injustices that followed him during a 23-year Hall of Fame baseball career with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves.

In 1952, Aaron was 18, playing for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League at Buffalo’s Offermann Stadium, when he was offered his first professional baseball contract. He signed with the Boston Braves for $350 a month five years after Jackie Robinson had integrated the all-white major leagues. One year later, Aaron became the first Black player in the Southern Atlantic League.

Aaron enjoyed a stellar career, retiring in 1976 as baseball’s all-time home run leader with 755. Before an Oldtimers Game at Buffalo’s War Memorial Stadium in 1985, Aaron reminisced on his time in Buffalo, the challenges facing a young Black ballplayer and chasing Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 in 1974.