Another Voice: Aaron’s life was an example in courage and decency

Henry “Hank” Aaron died Jan. 22 the way we all should be called – quietly in our sleep. At 86, he was far too young to go, deserving many more years to live in peace, enjoy his family, while speaking out against racial injustices that followed him during a 23-year Hall of Fame baseball career with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves.
In 1952, Aaron was 18, playing for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League at Buffalo’s Offermann Stadium, when he was offered his first professional baseball contract. He signed with the Boston Braves for $350 a month five years after Jackie Robinson had integrated the all-white major leagues. One year later, Aaron became the first Black player in the Southern Atlantic League.
Aaron enjoyed a stellar career, retiring in 1976 as baseball’s all-time home run leader with 755. Before an Oldtimers Game at Buffalo’s War Memorial Stadium in 1985, Aaron reminisced on his time in Buffalo, the challenges facing a young Black ballplayer and chasing Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 in 1974.
I recall the conversation vividly because of the frankness of Aaron’s words and the passion in his voice, explaining how he grew up the son of sharecropper parents in Mobile, Ala., a hotbed of Black baseball talent, as well as the indignities of the Jim Crow Era. He talked of how much fun it was playing sandlot games and later getting paid $10 a game to hit and field for the city’s top Black team when he was 16.
He spoke bluntly, but not bitterly, about growing up in poverty, the segregation of his youth, and the racism he experienced throughout his career, including the death threats he endured during his pursuit of Ruth’s record.
Eventually Aaron became one of the first Black front office executives with the Atlanta Braves, who retired his number “44” and erected a statue of him at the ballpark at 755 Hank Aaron Drive. Yet he never stopped speaking out against the racism in his life and his fears for himself and his family.
He also was never hesitant about taking on the issues of the day, whether it was the lack of Blacks in sports management, to most recently joining with civil rights leaders to encourage people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Yet no matter the topic, Hank Aaron always presented himself with class.
After hearing of Hank Aaron’s passing, I sent a sympathy note to legendary sportscaster Bob Costas, a close friend of the baseball icon. Costas replied with words that perfectly described the legendary athlete: “Hank Aaron was genuinely great as a person as well as a player. Rare for someone that significant to be as humble and kind as he was great.”
RIP Henry “Hank” Aaron.
Michael J. Billoni is a former vice president/general manager of the Buffalo Bisons and publisher of "The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020."