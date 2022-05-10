Another Voice: A veteran's suicide is everybody's business

On May 5, I attended the funeral of an Army veteran of the Afghanistan War. He became one of the 17 veterans who take their lives each day.

He was a son, a brother, a husband, a warrior and a dear friend who I have known since he was born. He played football and baseball in high school and he always had an interest is serving his country, probably due to his grandfather’s service in World War II.

Sept. 11 was a seminal moment for him and most Americans and inspired stronger feelings in him to serve his country. After boot camp and infantry training, he reported to the 10th Mountain Div. at Fort Drum in Watertown. The 10th Mountain Div. was the Army’s most deployed division during the 20 years of war and his rotation to Afghanistan came quickly.

No one, absolutely no one, goes to war and ever returns the same person. We see unspeakable things; horrific death, massive carnage and human brutality. We also see unbelievable courage from our fellow warriors; we are all willing to give our lives for each other. A warrior can leave the war, but for many of us, the war never leaves us.

My friend’s unit was assigned to Combat Outpost Keating in the Korangal Valley in Afghanistan. He and his fellow soldiers were under fire almost every day from the mountains surrounding the outpost. He was one of 16 soldiers aboard a Chinook helicopter that was shot down by an RPG (rocket propelled grenade) and he was the only survivor.

Survivor’s guilt takes a heavy toll on us, mentally and physically. I know, as I have lived with it for 57 years. Jake Tapper wrote a book called “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor” that chronicles the time period of Tapper’s service at Combat Outpost Keating; that book was later turned into a movie also called “The Outpost.” Both are highly recommended.

After returning from Afghanistan, my friend received counseling at the VA, but troubling thoughts from the war persisted. And sadly, those demons consumed him. Finally, he reported to his final duty station.

At his funeral, many of the warriors he served with came from different areas of the country to pay their final respects to one of their brothers — another example of the brotherhood of warriors who serve this nation.

We owe the men and women who volunteer to defend our country better mental health care. And we as citizens need to be more aware of the signs of suicidal ideations in everyone and make sure we take action. It’s not easy to ask someone if they plan to hurt themselves, but we must ask, it’s a matter of life and death.

I am thankful for having this man in my life and he will be forever young in my heart. RIP, Soldier.

Vietnam veteran Patrick W. Welch lives in Williamsville.