Another Voice: A unique letter-writing project and protest tool - Alternative Rule

In 2020, I created Alternative Rule, a circulating memorial and protest tool to commemorate the lives of children lost to school shootings.

Alternative Rule looks just like the blue and red alternate lined paper we all used as students to learn penmanship, but in Alternative Rule, the lines on the paper are made up of thousands of micro-printed names and dates of children who have been victims of gun violence.

I’ve spent the past two years inviting people to take a sheet and use it as stationary to write letters to members of government, advocating for gun control in America. I want these names to become part of the living archive of correspondence - so that as long as letters on this paper are received and archived, the names of the victims will continue to demand the justice they deserve.

As a student, I witnessed a shooting at Westdale, my public middle school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It was the late-1980s. I remember the announcement over the intercom to shelter in our classroom and our teacher in a hushed voice telling us to lay down on the floor. I remember the police with their guns and the subsequent shootout behind the school. Stray bullets punched neat little holes high up in the windows of the classroom.

At the time, I struggled to make sense of that violence – just as we struggle today with why those in power allow such events to keep reoccurring, and how it might ever be possible to recover.

Flash forward to three weeks ago, when ten black members of our community were killed by a white supremacist. He was able to target the neighborhood because of a long history of structural racism and segregation in Buffalo. On Tuesday May 24, only days after Buffalo, another shooting took place–this time in the small community of Uvalde, Texas.

In response to these tragic shootings, on June 1, we held a letter writing event at Fitz Books, using the paper to write letters, demanding long overdue changes to America’s gun policies. A half-hour into the event there were three simultaneous shootings – a Walmart in Pittson, Pennsylvania; a high school in Los Angeles, California; and a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where four people were killed.

I know there have been many calls to action as we continue to pressure politicians and people in power to take action to make schools and communities safer. I offer the Alternative Rule paper to anyone who would like to use it.

Request sheets of Alternative Rule here: swamp.nu/projects/alternative-rule

Artist Matt Kenyon is a professor at the University at Buffalo and a TED fellow.