Another Voice: A teacher reflects on soul killing tragedies

They say that when emotions run hot we should try to restrain ourselves from acting too quickly, that knee-jerk reactions often result in undesired outcomes, that cooler heads prevail or that time will smooth things over. So they say. Yet there are days when it seems impossible to hold back, especially when it is clear that time does not always heal, and that inaction can be the worst kind of action.

For the first time in decades, I cannot in good faith stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance with my students during morning announcements. I cannot say that we are “united states” when the political discourse is so vitriolic and polarizing that we are in effect two nations under two gods. It is not a republic for which we stand if it does not represent the will of the people, as in the case of an overwhelming majority of Americans who are denied meaningful gun law reform.

There is no liberty when we fear for the lives of our children, no justice when we continue to enable killers by giving them easy access to high-tech killing machines.

No words can convey the depth of grief felt by the families of shooting victims, especially when the victims are children. And we who were not there as witnesses can only look in from the outside, imagining the horrific scene – the rapid firing of the assault weapon, the human monster shrouded in armor, the little bodies of third-graders going lifeless on the classroom floor. And parents having to identify their dead child in the morgue – unthinkable.

Perhaps even worse is the long-term effect on those children who survived. What they witnessed is not some horror film from which they walk away after the lights come on. There will be a black scar in their souls that will haunt them the rest of their lives.

I like to believe that most of us older people – we who have gone through multiple seasons of life – would be quick to give our own life if it were to save children. We would take the bullets.

What about those U.S. senators who defend the right for just about anyone over 18 to own and operate weapons designed for war? Are they willing to hold on to their positions of power at any price?

Would they sacrifice children to please those who finance their campaigns?

Or is there a larger agenda, something to do with distrust of our form of government, and the need for modern day militias to have the means to oppose it?

If so, the 18-year-old suspects in the Buffalo and Texas shootings are harbingers of a dark and violent future.

Pete Howard is a musician, English language arts teacher at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School and author of "The Hourglass Pendant."