Another Voice: A tale of two buildings: Are we for people or only profit?

Again, Buffalo and Erie County face the crucible of history and value judgments about the built environment. On the one hand, local preservationists struggle in court to prevent the demolition of yet another definitive historic monument. On the other, local politicians compete to more emotively express how urgently state and local taxpayers must hand over billions for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

This represents no less than a choice between a Buffalo metropolitan area that serves the interests of people, or interests of short-term profit for the few. The Great Northern Grain Elevator has withstood the Western New York climate and delinquent landlords for over 100 years. The city government, particularly Commissioner James Comerford, has ignored the simple responsibility of enforcing the law and demanding that ADM take care of its property. Also, any demolition request should have gone to the Preservation Board first, since only the Brick-Box shell of the steel frame structure suffered an aesthetic blemish.