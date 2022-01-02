Another Voice: A tale of two buildings: Are we for people or only profit?

Again, Buffalo and Erie County face the crucible of history and value judgments about the built environment. On the one hand, local preservationists struggle in court to prevent the demolition of yet another definitive historic monument. On the other, local politicians compete to more emotively express how urgently state and local taxpayers must hand over billions for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
This represents no less than a choice between a Buffalo metropolitan area that serves the interests of people, or interests of short-term profit for the few. The Great Northern Grain Elevator has withstood the Western New York climate and delinquent landlords for over 100 years. The city government, particularly Commissioner James Comerford, has ignored the simple responsibility of enforcing the law and demanding that ADM take care of its property. Also, any demolition request should have gone to the Preservation Board first, since only the Brick-Box shell of the steel frame structure suffered an aesthetic blemish.
These legal processes aside, this is also an issue of pragmatism, one that should be informed by history. It’s clear that anything referred to as a Buffalo Renaissance is the result of historic preservation activism protecting the public interests from corporate and state malfeasance and/or ineptitude. The timeline of Buffalo’s evolution to a city regarded internationally for its design have come through shifting the proprietorship of historic buildings and neighborhoods from private interests into the public commons. The Great Northern will follow this trajectory, when it is saved and adaptively reused.
This opportunity is easy to contemplate while sitting at the new coffeeshop across from the elevator on Ganson Street. I never worried about the wind blowing bricks through the air and hitting me, just as others didn’t worry about bricks exploding when the Erie Canal terminus was excavated and saved from big-box retail.
I do worry that Buffalo may be on the precipice of another historic indignity in the dubious tradition of the demolition of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Larkin Administrative building, while NFL consultants lick their chops at the possibility of designing a fully integrated stadium. New stadiums are not built so fans can continue to pregame at the local tavern, or cook sausage in the parking lot.
The question is one of values, determining whether what is built or preserved will be for the people of Western New York, or faceless outsider corporate entities.
Matthew J. Bach has an advanced degree in the History of Art and Architecture from Harvard University. His award-winning thesis was titled The Rust Belt’s Urban Heritage Commons: Activism and Architectural Preservation in Buffalo, NY.