Another Voice: A ‘roundabout’ solution to the veterans cemetery debate

Recently, I visited the veterans cemetery in Corfu for the burial of a friend who was a Navy veteran. In my judgment, any reasonable person would agree that the intersection of the state highway and local road that accesses the cemetery is dangerous, and that superior traffic control is needed.

Regarding the traffic roundabout that has been proposed, I can also appreciate the concerns expressed by truckers and plow drivers that such roundabouts – so uncommon in America – could be problematic. Local folks only need to drive through the roundabout at Wehrle Drive and Harlem Road to appreciate that such traffic control devices can be confusing, even if the engineers insist that they accomplish their purpose.

Installing such a roundabout in Corfu might cause more harm than good. I suggest that Western New Yorkers consider a different approach. Among urban designers, what I am proposing is sometimes referred to as the “old Harvard solution”: If you can’t solve it, feature it.

I suggest that we consider installing in a new traffic circle a piece of monumental sculpture, right in the middle of the roundabout. This would, at one and the same time, provide a major marker of the location of the cemetery, as well as provide a major visual barrier to slow traffic approaching the intersection. Such a sculpture would appropriately commemorate the veterans who are buried nearby, and recognize their service to the nation. If anyone needs an image of what I am proposing, imagine in your mind’s eye the Soldiers and Sailor’s Monument in Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

If this idea could be considered, I offer a cautionary note: It will not work if conceived and constructed on a modest scale. The architect and urban designer Daniel Burnham once observed, “Make no small plans. They lack the power to stir men’s blood.” The kind of sculpture I am envisioning would be large enough to be clearly visible at a considerable distance, and should be “figural” – that is, easily recognized for what it commemorates, not abstract, or “modern,” but more classic in its execution. It should bring honor to those veterans who are interred nearby. It would not be surprising if the proposed sculpture incorporated flags; and, if so, it would need to be night-lighted. This would observe military flag-flying protocol, and would undoubtedly increase public safety in the intersection after dark.

I also do not think it is a stretch of the imagination to say that, if we do this wisely, truckers, plow drivers and others approaching the roundabout would slow down happily out of respect for those whose military service such a sculpture would memorialize.

Alfred D. Price is professor emeritus of Urban and Regional Planning, School of Architecture & Planning, at the University at Buffalo.