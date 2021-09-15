Another Voice: A New York pharmacist pleads for health care affordability

As a clinical pharmacist for Coram Healthcare Corp. of Greater New York, a CVS Health company, I work hard to ensure my patients know they can rely on us as part of their health care team.

The work we do is a labor of love and I am proud to support our community’s health, especially throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, which has upended the lives of many New Yorkers.

Nationwide, CVS Health is proud to have administered 30 million Covid-19 vaccines. Because of the trust we have earned in the communities we serve, 93% of people who received their first vaccine dose come back to us to receive their second dose. In 2020, we stood up more than 8,000 flu vaccination clinics in assisted living facilities, yet another virus that annually claims tens of thousands lives.

I am among 1,500 specialty pharmacists at CVS Health who play an integral role in helping individuals manage complex conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis and HIV. Specialty medications for these conditions and others are expensive, with monthly costs that can easily rival the cost of rent. Specialty medicines accounted for more than half of all drug spending in 2020.