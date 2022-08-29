Another Voice: A new generation is unionizing for the same old reasons

A class war is taking place in America. Corporate elites are waging war against a generation of young workers who are unionizing. Instead of respecting the right to organize, corporations are unleashing massive union-busting attacks.

Buffalo is ground zero for this class war. When young Starbucks baristas here announced their plan to unionize, the company dispatched a “SWAT team” of 100 managers from around the country to threaten and intimidate. It is an incredible testament to the spirit of these young workers that they voted for the first union at a corporate-owned Starbucks in the U.S. Inspired by the Buffalo workers, more than 200 Starbucks stores have unionized, joined by successful campaigns at Amazon, Trader Joe’s, REI, Chipotle, Apple and other corporations.

It is no mystery why Gen Z has rediscovered unions. They work at low-wage jobs, can’t afford health care, can barely pay rent and they lack hope for the future. They see unfettered capitalism as enriching the few while the majority suffer.

After forty years of growing income and wealth inequality, the arrival of a generation that is unionizing has triggered greater viciousness in the class war waged by corporate titans like Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and Board Chair Mellody Hobson. They have fired union leaders, closed stores, withheld benefits and slashed hours. They want a country of, by and for the rich. They don’t want workers to have the power and dignity that come from belonging to unions. They want it all.

We cannot allow the ruling class to crush the aspirations of a new generation. Like the factory workers of the 1930s and ‘40s, this generation of service sector workers is struggling to build a middle class by unionizing their workplaces.

During the 1930’s, workers had an ally in President Roosevelt, who said he welcomed the hatred of the business and financial monopolists. Today, public officials speak glowingly of unions, but are reluctant to condemn wealthy union-busters like Schultz and Hobson. They don’t want to offend big donors by calling them out as anti-democratic class warriors. Congress should call hearings and hold CEOs accountable for their anti-union behavior.

This is a war, an economic class war. As in any war, people must take sides. You are either on the side of workers, or on the side of the Schultz’s and Hobsons. Thousands of workers are risking their livelihoods to stand up to corporate elites. What will you do to help them win?

As the famous labor song from the Harlan County miners asks: “Which side are you on, tell me which side are you on?”

Gary Bonadonna, Jr., is the elected region leader of the Buffalo Starbucks workers union, Workers United.