Erie County has proposed spending $200 million to $250 million on a new jail, possibly even considering converting the Buffalo Grand Hotel to a facility for twice the current number of inmates.

However, Erie County’s Alden facility accommodates current needs. Its capacity is 884 and it currently incarcerates 780. The county already owns the Alden facility, along with the former nursing home directly across the street and 75-plus additional acres at the site (for future needs). The Alden facility, built in 1984, meets the American Correctional Association’s specifications. At 18 miles from downtown Buffalo, transportation can be dealt with; the transport company can increase trips to match increased need. The air-conditioned facility has a library, recreational yards, a playing field and plenty of parking. Funding needed would be a tiny fraction of what is being proposed.

We thank the Erie County Legislature for stopping the county from spending $2.5 million for a “Feasibility Study,” site acquisition and initial planning, instead allocating $750,000 for a “Needs Assessment and Feasibility Study.” However, the specifications for the needs assessment will largely determine its results. As the sheriff has stated, most are incarcerated due to mental health and substance abuse issues. How to best meet those needs must be central to the study.

Mental health needs are not currently being addressed due to the staff’s lack of training. Mental hospitals and group homes are needed for these issues, not incarceration.

The culture of the facility needs radical change before the results – death or extreme recidivism – will differ. Currently, someone dies in Erie County custody every six months on average. Author Monica Lynch’s brother died after only 12 hours in custody.

People are released without shoes or adequate clothing in all kinds of weather. People are also released late in the day without their belongings, so they are unable to get home or notify their people they have been released.

Please think about the opportunity cost of $250 million spent on a new jail that we don’t need. There is an opinion survey on this issue at the WNY Peace Center’s website (wnypeace.org).