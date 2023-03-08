On behalf of the Baptist Minister’s Conference of Buffalo & Vicinity, a group of nearly 20 Black faith leaders, we are concerned about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent budget proposal to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. Strengthening public safety and strengthening public health for New Yorkers must go hand in hand.

We need policies that promote peace and lower, not increase, crime rates. According to FBI data, crime rates in Buffalo are twice as high as New York City and the U.S. average, with 2023 violent crime rates at 56.6% in Buffalo compared to 28.2% in New York City and 22.7% in the U.S.

A prohibition incites crime. In Buffalo, a prohibition drives people just a few miles away to the reservations to purchase legal menthol and flavored tobacco. Will police stop Buffalo residents after buying those menthol cigarettes?

There are racial preferences among adult smokers, with about 85% of African American smokers preferring menthol cigarettes vs. white smokers who prefer non-mentholated cigarettes, which would be exempt under the governor’s proposal. Why? All tobacco carries a warning label of health risks.

Our coalition requests: 1. Any proposed ban on menthol cigarettes be withdrawn now. 2. A working group of faith leaders, social justice and community leaders be convened to focus on anti-smoking education.

As a result, we can achieve more effective public health programs without compromising our constitutional and civil rights.

Flavored cannabis use has reached record highs in New York, especially among young people. Adversely, the New York Department of Health reports cigarette smoking is at record lows (5%) for those between 18 and 24.

The measures that contributed to this decline in smoking should be expanded. The governor can focus more on tobacco cessation and prevention programs that contributed to this statewide decline without passing a discriminatory prohibition with the potential for racial profiling and stop-and-frisk that comes with a menthol cigarette ban.

Is it just to only police Black and Latino adults? Why are white smokers freer to smoke than communities of color? Bridging these divides and passing just legislation can happen through a collaborative group of faith leaders, community, policymakers, social justice advocates, law enforcement leaders and others while getting resources back into the community.

We ask the governor to hear our concerns. We see a vision of peace and reconciliation between police and communities of color; a prohibition takes us farther from this vision.

The Rev. Frank Bostic is pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Buffalo.