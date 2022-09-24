Another Voice: A diverse society is a strong society

Would you drive your car over a bridge you knew was made only of pure iron? After all, iron is the most abundant mineral on Earth and there is enough buried here to make three new planets, each about the same mass as Mars. As a component, it is the most commonly used metal, accounting for 95% of worldwide metal production. In fact, the circulation of liquid iron deep in our core creates our planet’s magnetic field.

So why not feel safe driving your car over a bridge made from this plentiful, and almost magical element? The problem is that while pure iron is quite soft and can easily be formed into structural components, it has little actual strength. It also rusts easily and deteriorates at a rapid rate.

To provide strength and durability, iron is converted to steel by taking away impurities and adding diverse substances to its basic chemistry, such as manganese, tungsten, nickel, molybdemum and others, to adjust its properties to specific uses. One use would be to build strong and long-lasting bridges over which you actually feel safe driving. Other applications would be for tool steels, stainless, and vital components in aircraft, among many other precise applications.

This is a basic lesson in metallurgy I learned early in my career from my first employer, a specialty steel producer. However, I am not a metals scientist, but rather a human resource professional. What I learned from my five decades in HR management is that similar formulas work to strengthen the cohesiveness and productivity of the workforce – and by extension, our communities as well.

A highly homogeneous workforce (or society) has only the properties of that one component – both good and bad. By adding a variety of diverse elements or cultures, we can strengthen the societal “compound” for the benefit of all. As is usually the case, the characteristics may replace, augment, or detract from those of the host. It has been my observation that as a workforce becomes more diverse, it's stronger and more effective.

The pain in this process comes not from the increasing diversity itself, but rather how we adapt to it and whether we accept it. I can assure all that there is indeed some pain in the assimilation process – language and cultural challenges, affirmative action processes, discrimination claims, the price of stifled opportunities and countless other causes.

If I have learned nothing in my nearly 50 years in human resources management, it’s that a movement toward a more diverse society is a road worth traveling, in spite of the potholes.

Peter Loomis is the principal for Loomis Associates, a human resources and organizational effectiveness consulting firm in Buffalo.