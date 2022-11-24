Another Voice: A commonsense solution to the bus driver shortage exists and must be implemented

Buffalo Public Schools have been in session for more than 50 days. And for all that time, approximately 1,500 BPS students age 3-13 (grades P-8) have not had access to a bus that picks them up and transports them to school on time or that efficiently takes them home after school. Young children wait in the morning cold for late buses, often without supervision. In some cases, they wait for hours at the end of their school day for a bus to pick them up and transport them home. In other cases, teachers load children onto buses 30 minutes before the school’s designated end time.

This amounts to a segment of BPS students losing between 1 and 3 hours of instruction each day or spending between 1 and 3 hours either waiting for or on the bus at the end of the day! What might have begun as a logistical matter has quickly devolved into an issue of profound inequity, with hundreds of students waiting for morning buses and losing academic learning time, with hundreds more impacted at the end of each day, and with tens of thousands of Buffalo Public School students being deprived of field trips, essential extended learning time activities and modified sports.

All of this comes on the heels of a state report card revealing shatteringly low proficiency rates in math and English. One should safely argue our students need more time in the classroom, not less. The academic and social-emotional benefits of extended learning time, field trips, and athletics are well-documented in research.

Fortunately, Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams, and her team, with input from teachers and parents, have put together a modest and commonsense solution to this busing crisis. This proposal includes adoption of a three-bell schedule and shifting school start times by no more than 30 minutes (to 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30). The benefits to this plan are clear: Predictable and consistent bus coverage where students would be picked up no earlier than 6:30 a.m. and dropped off by 5:30 p.m., bus routes of no more than 50 minutes in length, fewer students riding each bus (thereby improving safety on buses), and additional capacity for extended learning, field trips and athletics.

Why has this plan not been implemented? Students are rightly outraged, parents are outraged, and community advocates are outraged. Why haven’t we seen the same urgency from those most empowered to actually make the necessary changes? We call on the BTF and all elected officials to support, adopt and implement, with urgency and fidelity, Superintendent Williams’ sensible plan.

Adopting this plan would immediately improve two of the most important aspects of student care in Buffalo: safety and academic standing. We are certain that there will be complications: teachers and BPS parents will be required to make modifications to their personal schedules to improve student outcomes; the three-bell schedule will require weeks for full planning and implementation.

Yet, none of these complications compare to the harm done to children when they do not have access to a full and robust academic experience. With winter at our doorstep, this problem becomes that much more concerning.

Our children depend on us to have their best interests at heart. Let’s act together to show them we do.

Buffalo Education Equity Taskforce: Sam Radford, Director CAO Better Schools, Better Neighborhoods; Pastor Kinzer Pointer, Pastor Liberty Missionary Baptist Church; Suzanne Rosenblith, Professor and Dean Graduate School of Education, University at Buffalo; and Amanda Winkelsas, Clinical Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean Outreach and Community Engagement, Graduate School of Education, University at Buffalo