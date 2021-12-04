Another Voice: A 40-hour overtime threshold would harm farmers, workers

As for the remark that a 9% negative impact on farm income would be “not devastating,” that depends on the farm. If it was yours that went under, I think you would be devastated.

Lastly, the advocates claim that this cost could be “placed on consumers.” This is a vast misunderstanding of how most agriculture works. We are price takers, not price makers. Unlike restaurants or stores, we do not have menus that can be updated, price tags that can be raised. As a majority, we sell at commodity prices, or via consignment.

Further, this notion ignores that it is a state law in a national economy. Our competition is imports from other states, some of which have lower minimum wages (such as $7.50 in Pennsylvania) or use scale and free water to ship cheap produce from the West Coast.