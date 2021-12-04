Another Voice: A 40-hour overtime threshold would harm farmers, workers

The Another Voice column written by advocates on behalf of agricultural workers (“Agricultural workers deserve fairness in overtime pay,” Nov. 19) made several points that deserve some scrutiny and clarification.
While most New Yorkers do earn time-and-a-half, many do not, as the exemptions are numerous. Worse, most workers don’t get a chance to work overtime because their employers restrict their hours below 40. In agriculture, especially during harvest, long work weeks are a welcome guarantee, an arrangement favorable to both sides.
The advocates claim that a 40-hour threshold would reduce overtime hours. Right they are! We are businesses, after all, and must manage diligently. But we don’t want to lower the hours in our work week, and our workers certainly don’t want that either. That’s what many farm workers said in testimony to a State Senate committee.
The claim that farm workers “barely make minimum” makes no sense. Are they implying that workers are paid below minimum wage? This is illegal, and I have no patience for farmers that break labor laws. As for the actual minimum, New York is at $12.50, and many growers (including myself) are in a federal visa program that mandates $14.99, thus putting upward pressure on the wage market.
As for the remark that a 9% negative impact on farm income would be “not devastating,” that depends on the farm. If it was yours that went under, I think you would be devastated.
Lastly, the advocates claim that this cost could be “placed on consumers.” This is a vast misunderstanding of how most agriculture works. We are price takers, not price makers. Unlike restaurants or stores, we do not have menus that can be updated, price tags that can be raised. As a majority, we sell at commodity prices, or via consignment.
Further, this notion ignores that it is a state law in a national economy. Our competition is imports from other states, some of which have lower minimum wages (such as $7.50 in Pennsylvania) or use scale and free water to ship cheap produce from the West Coast.
The Farm Labor Fair Practices Act is a good law, developed and passed with careful consideration of input from farmers as well as labor and farm worker advocates. It is a balanced piece of legislation that did away with some legacy exemptions – no right to organize, no overtime, no official day-of-rest – that were giving agriculture in New York a black eye. But the wage board gives the advocacy groups a cause (the push to a 40-hour work week) to rally around, endangers our national competitiveness, and makes long-term investment in farming look risky.