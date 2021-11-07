Analysis: The week that was in politics

Some musings on Election 2021 and what lies ahead for 2022:

• Within a few short months, Mayor Byron Brown has pulled off two of the most remarkable feats in the history of Buffalo politics.

First, he cruised through the June Democratic primary without lifting a finger and lost to a socialist whom few outside progressive circles had ever heard of. Remarkable.

Second, he rebounded to score an impressive win as a write-in candidate. Nobody can recall a similar scale triumph ever occurring in New York State. Remarkable again.

• Once Brown got going, the political operation that sustained him through three decades of Buffalo politics began humming again. Even without any substantive presence of Grassroots – his old political club – the mayor accomplished what was needed.

Most important, the Brown campaign concentrated on guiding Buffalo voters through the process of casting a write-in vote. Because most people have never voted in such a manner, his education effort proved key to his success. It worked.