Analysis: The week that was in politics

Some musings on Election 2021 and what lies ahead for 2022:
• Within a few short months, Mayor Byron Brown has pulled off two of the most remarkable feats in the history of Buffalo politics.
First, he cruised through the June Democratic primary without lifting a finger and lost to a socialist whom few outside progressive circles had ever heard of. Remarkable.
Second, he rebounded to score an impressive win as a write-in candidate. Nobody can recall a similar scale triumph ever occurring in New York State. Remarkable again.
• Once Brown got going, the political operation that sustained him through three decades of Buffalo politics began humming again. Even without any substantive presence of Grassroots – his old political club – the mayor accomplished what was needed.
Most important, the Brown campaign concentrated on guiding Buffalo voters through the process of casting a write-in vote. Because most people have never voted in such a manner, his education effort proved key to his success. It worked.
• Give India Walton credit for morphing from “India Who?” into a national figure who came close to election as mayor of New York’s second largest city. She gained 41% of the vote, raised about $1 million, assembled a top notch team with help from the Working Families Party (after the minor party failed to place her on its line), and introduced a whole new brand of politics to Buffalo.
It’s a sure bet that after the Walton effort, no incumbent around here will ever take another newcomer for granted.
• From his perch as mayo, Brown will soon watch the 2022 field of governor wannabes assemble. The former state Democratic chairman won’t have to consider supporting New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; he cast his lot with Walton. Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, remained mum during her hometown’s mayoral election, though her state chairman – Jay Jacobs – denounced the very idea of a socialist running for mayor of Buffalo.
Then there’s Congressman Tom Suozzi of Nassau County, who not only campaigned for Brown last month, but issued an Election Night statement praising the mayor’s re-election. Suozzi, avoiding the party’s leftward drift, called the mayor’s victory ”a clear triumph of core Democratic values over the far left socialist agenda.”
• Walton scored a major coup by gaining the endorsements of New York’s senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. While Walton struggled to downplay some aspects of her past, the nod from the statewide luminaries helped establish credibility. But one high-placed source within the successful Brown camp notes their moves were not appreciated and will never be forgotten. Hardball politics all around.
• Brown’s relations with Erie County Dems will also prove interesting. Chairman Jeremy Zellner began the campaign with a half-hearted endorsement for Brown, backed Walton after her primary victory, questioned that after revelations about her past, and then supported her again while maintaining that electing Kim Beaty sheriff was his main priority. Now Beaty has apparently lost.
No wonder some rumblings of discontent are reverberating through the ranks. But it’s hard to identify any person or faction even contemplating a challenge to Zellner for chairman.
• Then there’s the Erie County GOP and whoever is running things over there these days. Republicans earlier this year backed Karen Healy-Case for sheriff, who then lost to John Garcia in the primary. Still on the Conservative line, Healy-Case then endorsed Democrat Beaty, while Garcia appears to have won the general election – despite Republican HQ.
It all shines light on Mitch Martin, who managed the Garcia effort. He is part of a GOP faction that functions independently of HQ, and many wonder if that clique will ever try asserting itself.
• Quote of the Week comes from Carl Calabrese, the retired Albany lobbyist on socialist Walton’s 41% of the Buffalo vote: “If I’m head of the Democratic Socialists of America in New York, I’m not folding up shop yet.”