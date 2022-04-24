Analysis: The high-energy Senate challenge of Joe Pinion

Unless you are a devotee of Newsmax TV, you probably haven’t heard of Joe Pinion.

But the bet here is that you will, and that Pinion will spare none of his high-energy personality to make sure.

The Yonkers native and conservative commentator is exactly the kind of opponent New York Republicans sought this fall to face Sen. Chuck Schumer, the state’s senior statesman who also happens to be majority leader of the U.S. Senate. The GOP had no use for a shrinking violet. It needed someone bold and brash and unafraid to say what he thinks.

So the party embraced Pinion, knowing full well that Schumer has proven invincible since winning his first election to the Assembly back in 1974. Now Pinion faces the ultimate test as he challenges the most enduring New York Democrat of our time.

“Forty-eight years in government is a long time,” he said a few days ago in Buffalo. “And when you look at Central New York and Western New York, the state of the state has not improved while he gains power in our name.”

A one-time football standout at Colgate University, Pinion will argue that politics in this country has become too partisan, too divisive. And he will point directly at Schumer, whose job after all, is to represent the Democratic view at the highest echelons of government.

“Civility and compromise are a choice, and the people we elect are supposed to make that choice,” he says. “Instead, he doubles down on the divisiveness most Americans are tired of.”

It’s an interesting approach. He hopes it will differentiate him from all those other Schumer challengers who tried and failed ever since the Democrat dislodged Al D’Amato in 1998 (anyone remember past Wendy Long, Jay Townsend or Howard Mills?). Schumer, by the way, tallied 71% of the vote in 2016 against Long.

But Pinion thinks Schumer’s partisan approach is vulnerable. He is unafraid to criticize Schumer’s status as one of the top power brokers in American government. He says that’s not part of the deal he made with New York voters.

“Now we have a senator who spends more time in his majority leader office than he does in his New York State Senate office,” he says.

But wait a minute, Joe. Aren’t we discussing the same senator who visits all 62 counties every year? Unlike most other statewide pols? And while also serving as Senate majority leader?

“What starts out as a gesture of sincerity effectively becomes a parlor trick that you get to whip out when anyone questions your integrity,” Pinion counters. While Schumer may stand against the backdrop of a Lewis County barn, Pinion says the weathered barn’s owner can’t afford paint and the herd of cattle inside has declined since his last photo op.

Pinion won’t even credit Schumer as majority leader. New Yorkers still lack a deduction for their high state and local taxes, he says, and President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda went nowhere in the Senate.

“The man who was supposed to broker the plan couldn’t even unite his own party,” he says, referring to the opposition of Democratic senators like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Pinion merits a few barrels of ink this Sunday because he’s – well – different. He is a Black Republican. He talks about a bunch of familiar Democratic themes like child poverty. He is hyper-opinionated – in fact, hyper-everything – and will gain lots of media attention even if he fails to raise the megamillions to disseminate his message across a big state.

And he’s not going down dead end roads with arguments like Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump. “Joe Biden is president of the United States,” he says. “Unequivocally.”

What about Trump?

“President Trump is not on the ballot,” he adds. “He’s not running for the United States Senate. I am.”

Pinion probably cannot match what Schumer will raise to spread his own message. And he has a long way to go.

But if there is ever a Schumer-Pinion debate this fall, get your tickets early. It will be entertaining.

