Analysis: Democratic court bolsters the GOP

The Politics Column motored down to picturesque Bath back in March to witness the initial proceeding of the redistricting case ultimately decided on Wednesday by the Court of Appeals – and for some of the most compelling legal arguments in recent political history.

The high court judges agreed with the Republican case, that after an Independent Redistricting Commission deadlocked in drawing congressional and State Senate lines following the 2020 census, Democrats controlling all three branches of state government rammed through a plan that favored their party.

And because the IRC stemmed from a 2014 amendment approved by voters, the argument hinged on basic constitutionality.

Much was at stake in this landmark case – maybe even control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year. And that’s why some of the best attorneys in New York and beyond demonstrated why they rank as “best” in their arguments before Justice Patrick F. McAllister in Bath, then to the five justices of the Appellate Division in Rochester, and finally before the Court of Appeals.

Here are some takeaways:

• All seven of the Court of Appeals jurists were appointed by Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul. In an age when similar cases with significant political ramifications are decided along partisan lines at the U.S. Supreme Court, New York’s high court – dominated by Democrats – sided with Republicans.

For sure, there were dissents. A brand new Hochul appointee – Judge Shirley Troutman of Buffalo – ranked among them with her partial disagreement to the majority decision.

But no matter your point of view, it remains reassuring that New York’s court system – from trial court, to Appellate Division, to the Court of Appeals – can accept an opposing party view.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Big winner: Former Rep. John Faso of Columbia County. Faso has endured his share of political defeats throughout a long and distinguished career. He got big-footed as the GOP candidate for comptroller in 1994 when convention horse-trading gave Conservative Herb London the spot. He narrowly lost a return bid for comptroller in 2002, and got clobbered by Democrat Eliot Spitzer in the 2006 gubernatorial election.

The former Assembly minority leader won a Hudson Valley seat in the House in 2016, only to lose to Antonio Delgado in 2018.

But Faso grabbed this case and shepherded it through the process despite long odds, in what may rank as the most significant NYGOP victory in a generation.

• Loser: Maybe not the biggest loser, but Hochul absorbs another setback after a bruising budget battle and arrest of her former lieutenant governor. Hochul, after all, signed the Democratic reapportionment plan and was named as a respondent in the Republican suit.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a challenger in the Democratic primary, pounced practically before the ink dried on the court decision.

“Another failure for New York’s dysfunctional government and Kathy Hochul,” he tweeted.

• Now what? Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County long ago saw the new lines and said she would move from her New Hartford home to a Southern Tier district now represented by the retiring Tom Reed. Suddenly a frequent visitor to Buffalo, she was even raising funds here.

Ditto for Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, last seen wooing Watertown in his new district.

• Quote of the Week comes from Chief Judge Janet DiFiore’s decision:

“[Republican] Petitioners first assert that, in light of the lack of compliance by the IRC and the legislature with the procedures set forth in the Constitution, the legislature’s enactment of the 2022 redistricting maps contravened the Constitution. To conclude otherwise, petitioners contend, would be to render the 2014 amendments – touted as an important reform of the redistricting process – functionally meaningless. We agree.”

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.