What to know about the week ahead

The completed and full versions of the Buffalo Bills $1.4 billion new stadium project agreements could be in front of the Erie County Legislature when it meets next on Thursday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is hopeful that the paperwork can be submitted for the Legislature’s consideration by the government body’s Tuesday afternoon deadline before each meeting.

A summary of the deal was released last month for the approval of the New York State-entity Erie County Stadium Corp. as the Bills, state and county iron out the final details of the agreements. It includes a new 30-year lease to kick in when the stadium is substantially finished – slated for 2026 – an extension of the current lease that expires in July, a community benefits agreement, a non-relocation agreement and a construction coordination pact.

Now, the Legislature must give the project the final approval it needs to go forward, so the money from the county and state can start flowing into the project. That will not happen Thursday, however, as the documents will likely begin to be reviewed in committee. The Legislature has a minimum of 30 days to consider these agreements.

The state has committed $600 million to the construction of the stadium. The county has committed $250 million. The team, with the help of the NFL and sale of personal seat licenses, will foot the remaining bill, including any cost overruns. The Bills hope to start putting up fencing and preparing for construction in the spring and hope to break ground in June.

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum will hold a job fair 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clifton Hall, 1231 Elmwood Ave. The museum is hiring for a variety of full- and part-time positions in preparation for its reopening.

Infosect 716, a group of local information security enthusiasts, will host its monthly virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This month's topic is "OT Securities in Public Utilities." To register, visit meetup.com/infosec-716/events.

The Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance will host a panel on automation adoption at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Buffalo Manufacturing Works, 683 Northland Ave., Door E.

Buffalo Niagara 360 and YNPN Greater Buffalo will host a virtual event, Personal Mental Health Advocacy in the Workplace, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The guest speaker is Megan Andrews, director of Child & Family Services' Employee Assistance Program. The event is free for members of BN360 and YNPN. The cost is $25 for nonmembers of BN360.

Nominations are open now until March 3 for the University at Buffalo's Fast 46 alumni-led business competition. Named in honor of UB's founding in 1846, Fast 46 recognizes and celebrates the success of 46 of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UB alumni or former students around the world.

Nominations can be made at ub-pae.formstack.com/forms/fast_46.

HDM Hydraulics will hold open interviews 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 125 Fire Tower Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. Attendees are asked to bring a resume. Same-day offers will be available for select candidates. More information is available at (716) 694-8004.

A proposal by BFC Partners of Brooklyn and St. John Baptist Church to expand McCarley Gardens with a six-story apartment building in the northwest corner of the 15-acre site will be back before the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday. The $37 million project, which would add 220 affordable and market-rate apartments, above 20,762 square feet of ground-floor retail space. But it’s strongly opposed by the adjacent Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, which objects not to the housing but to the developers’ related plan to reconfigure North Oak Street by straightening it out and re-connecting it to Virginia Street instead of the current bend to Ellicott Street.

Also up for review on Monday is the $20 million plan by Frontier Group of Companies and Lazarus Industries to construct the Swan Street Railyard project at 567 Swan St. and 592 Seneca St., with 62 new apartments, commercial space and two warehouse spaces on a vacant swath of former railyard land west of Larkinville. The project was tabled at the last meeting because it lacked enough details on its transportation demand management plan.

Preferred Parking Service of Charlotte, N.C., wants to create a new paid surface public parking lot at 179 Louisiana St. in the Old First Ward, on 1.3 acres of vacant and unused land owned by railroad operator CSX Corp., at the corner of Louisiana and Republic streets near Ohio Street and the Buffalo River. The companies are seeking use and area variances from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday, and a coastal-consistency determination from the Planning Board on Monday.

St. Luke's Mission of Mercy and its Madonna of the Streets, an independent Catholic missionary group that provides daily meals for the needy and homes for women and children needing assistance, wants to construct a group home for six women - including its founder, Amy Betros. The nonprofit is seeking Planning Board approval to consolidate six lots it owns at 1342, 1348, 1352, 1356, 1358 and 1362 Sycamore Street into a single half-acre parcel that would be large enough to accommodate its Mother House, a 3,790-square-foot, single-story wood-framed house with six bedrooms, an attached garage and parking for five vehicles.

People Inc. and Mt. Olive Baptist Church are asking for minor subdivision approval for their Mt. Olive Senior Manor project, which will be located on a 1.3-acre parcel in the parking lot of the church at 703 E. Delavan Ave. Plans call for a U-shaped three-story building with 61 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments. The project itself was already approved.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Niagara University is getting a $1.4 million grant for its academic innovation hub.

Three years after Covid-19 hit, downtown leaders are looking for ways to bring more workers into the office more frequently as vacancies rise and activity wanes.

The Erie County health commissioner addressed the need for more – and better – services for mental health patients.

A pair of Niagara County housing projects are seeking nearly $4 million in tax breaks.

A local United Auto Workers union official has been rebuked for sending an election-related letter to some members.

Medaille University has cut eight jobs as enrollment dips.

Office vacancies are rising across the Buffalo Niagara region – and especially downtown.

Niacet is planning to expand its Niagara Falls factory.

Six weeks after the December blizzard, some stores damaged by looters still haven't reopened.

Life Storage received an $11 billion hostile takeover bid from the nation's biggest self-storage firm, Public Storage.

General Motors and Ford Motor workers are getting bigger bonuses this year.

The Broadway Market is offering gift certificates to shoppers who patronize Black-owned stores.

The CEO of National Fuel Gas Co. is calling the state's new energy plan "incredibly irresponsible."

Moog Inc.'s new CEO said the company has big plans for its Buffalo Niagara operations.

The state is launching a new grant program for small businesses in East Buffalo.

Neighbors along Big Tree Road in Orchard Park are wondering how messy and disruptive construction on the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be.

Father Sam's Bakery is moving ahead with its local expansion plans.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.