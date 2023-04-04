April 4, 2023

Welcome to Politics Now

Welcome to the inaugural edition of The Buffalo News' Politics Now newsletter. I’m Charlie Specht, The News’ new political reporter, and we’re starting a new way to keep in touch with readers, leaders and anyone who knows – or who wants to know – the inside scoop on all things politics in Buffalo and Western New York.

This space will be a mix of news about politics and government that is essential to readers and political insiders who work behind the scenes to elect the candidates you vote for each year. We'll have contributions from Albany Bureau Chief Chris Bragg, Washington Correspondent Jerry Zremski and our team of reporters who cover the City of Buffalo, Erie County and beats throughout the suburbs. We plan to expand our video coverage of politics, too, after this newsletter gets up and running.

First, a bit about me: I’m a Buffalo native and father of three great kids (including a 10-year-old who says she plans on running for president when she reaches the required age of 35). My mother is a Democrat, my father is a Republican, and I grew up listening to what my grandpa liked to call “table pounding” discussions on the issues of the day.

Two political journalists inspired me to go into news reporting: Tim Russert, the late, great son of South Buffalo who hosted NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and Bob McCarthy of The Buffalo News, a fellow St. Bonaventure alum who taught me much of what I know about accuracy, fairness and “getting the truth out to the people.”

I spent my first few years at The News covering local government before becoming an investigative reporter at Channel 7, where I helped uncover the sex abuse scandal in the Diocese of Buffalo. Two years ago, I returned to The News as a member of the Watchdog Team, and I was named News Political Reporter when Bob retired in February.

I look forward to working the political beat. Please send your news tips and feedback to cspecht@buffnews.com or call me at 716-849-3483 if you would like to chat.

Steve Pigeon goes after John Flynn

Pigeon dishes political dirt: The walls of his jail cell in Alden should have been enough to remind Steve Pigeon that he no longer has any influence over the Erie County Democratic party he once led. But being stripped of his political power – and his liberty – as he completed his one-year sentence for political corruption wasn't enough to stop the former party boss from going after other Democrats, including Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn isn't saying much publicly about Pigeon's motion to have him removed from a child rape case, other than calling it "frivolous" and saying he will respond in court. Plenty of political names, including Mayor Byron W. Brown, former Assemblyman Sam Hoyt and donor Hormoz Mansouri, are mentioned throughout court papers. Read the full story, with reporter Aaron Besecker.

Zellner responds: Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner responded to Pigeon's motion by saying the party "will never go back to the corrupt and divisive days of Steve Pigeon. As a convicted criminal on trial for his very life, his allegations have every bit as much credibility as one would expect. None."

Zellner echoed other political observers when he said Pigeon's motion looked like a "Hail Mary" attempt by a former politico who is desperate to turn the tables on the DA. "When you’re a criminal and break the law, you just throw mud at everything," Zellner told me shortly after reading the document.

For those counting: Pigeon is trying to prevent his third criminal conviction. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of taking part in a conspiracy to make an illegal political donation. Also that year, he pleaded guilty to a state charge of bribing a judge (he was sentenced to one year behind bars). He now faces charges of child rape, which he denies.

See for yourself: Read the motion – containing plenty of political broadsides – filed by Pigeon's new Rochester attorney here.

– Charlie Specht

Meanwhile, in Albany...

In January, the State Senate passed a bill barring a county political party chair from also serving as commissioner overseeing elections in that same county – dual roles that are a clear conflict of interest, according to the bill's proponents.

One person holding both those jobs is Jeremy Zellner, who is both chair of the Erie County Democrats and the Democratic commissioner on the Erie County Board of Elections. Last June, Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton accused Zellner of obstructing her Democratic primary campaign against Mayor Byron Brown – a charge Zellner denied.

The bill passed by the State Senate does not apply to those currently serving in both roles – only new appointments – so even if the bill became law, Zellner’s job would be safe.

Zellner told The News that his dual roles were not a conflict, noting five Republican and two other Democratic county chairs in New York also hold both jobs.

“I have twice been approved by the Erie County Legislature through unanimous, bipartisan votes,” Zellner said. “As commissioner I have an oath of office to uphold, and in doing so, I have in fact made rulings contrary to the interest of Democratic candidates. And I serve alongside a Republican counterpart as part of an effective system of checks, balances and bipartisan oversight.”

County elections commissioners are nominated by Democratic and Republican committees, then approved by local legislative bodies. The nominees invariably have close ties to the Democratic or Republican Party, regardless of whether they’re the chair. Still, Democratic State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, the bill's prime sponsor in the chamber, says public perception matters – and for the average voter the dual roles present “on its face, a conflict of interest."

Myrie said the bill only applied prospectively because there might be unfairness in "changing the rules of the game, in the middle of the game."

"But my hope is that it would signal to those individuals (currently holding both jobs) that this is the direction that we're heading in – and that they would hopefully be accommodating with that approach going forward," Myrie said.

In the Assembly, a number of the majority Democrats have close relationships with county political parties, and before he became Assembly speaker, Carl Heastie was the chairman of the Bronx Democrats. In that chamber, the bill has not advanced beyond the body’s election committee.

– Albany Bureau Chief Chris Bragg

News & Notes

The New York Working Families Party has endorsed the following candidates for Buffalo Common Council: India Walton (Masten), Eve Shippens (North), Matt Dearing (Ellicott), Kathryn Franco (University), David Rivera (Niagara).

Two Western New York judges – Court of Appeals Associate Justice Shirley Troutman and Judge Gerald J. Whalen, presiding justice of the Appellate Division, Fourth Department – are on a state judicial panel's short list to succeed Janet DiFiore as chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals, The News’ Harold McNeil reports.

A famous person who lives in Buffalo has reached the highest levels of politics. No, we're not talking about Gov. Kathy Hochul. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited the White House on Thursday and spent time with President Biden. Read POTUS' tweet by clicking here. And kudos to Hamlin not just on his recovery but on his choice of outfit: the red pants pull it all together.

What we're reading

“Bruising budget battle in New York deepens Democratic divide,” by Joseph Spector of POLITICO.

Sign up for [BN] Politics Now & other newsletters from @TheBuffaloNews at buffalonews.com/newsletters/.

Stay tuned to this space for more political news and please share this newsletter with your friends! We plan to send out a newsletter once a week, on Tuesday mornings.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Politics Now newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com or connect with Charlie at cspecht@buffnews.com.