Feb. 23, 2023

Would an Arena Football League team ever work again in Buffalo?

For five seasons more than two decades ago, Buffalo had a second pro football team – the Destroyers – in the indoor Arena Football League. The team ultimately folded in 2003.

Now, the Arena Football League, which went bankrupt after the 2019 season, is trying to come back, with hopes of placing teams in 16 cities. Could Buffalo be one of them?

Officials from the league won't say yet whether franchise cities have been chosen or if they're still under consideration.

They've only said that teams in the new league will likely be in cities that have previously had an Arena team during the league's more than 30-year run. That's more than 50 cities, both in some of the biggest U.S. markets and midsize and smaller markets.

So, for the moment, Buffalo has not emerged as a destination on the AFL's shortlist or one with a potential owner with the means and interest. But there are professionals with experience in minor league professional football who believe it could work here.

– Mike Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Questioning of Buffalo cop about his tattoos, lethal Army training cause dust-up in Gugino lawsuit: If last week's aborted deposition of Officer Robert McCabe is an indication of what's to come, the federal lawsuit by Martin Gugino, the injured protester, against three police officers and also city officials will be especially testy. Read more

'Overworked and underpaid': University at Buffalo resident doctors and fellows launch union campaign: Resident doctors and fellows at the University at Buffalo, who staff hospitals across Western New York, filed a petition on Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with the Union of American Physicians & Dentists, which has more than 5,000 members. About 810 interns, residents and fellows are employed by University Medical Resident Services P.C., according to the filing. Read more

Police release names of victims in Millersport Highway crash in Amherst: Three people were killed in the one-vehicle crash: Dakota Eldridge, 20, of Cheektowaga; Isabella French, 19, of Buffalo; and Azathiel Pabon, 18, of Buffalo. Read more

Rod Watson: When is $100 million a pittance? When it would buy cleaner elections: With public funding of state elections set to start next year, New York is making strides in cleaning up government. But shortchanging the program just when it’s getting off the ground will only feed public cynicism, Watson writes. Read more

'Who killed the monsignor?': Readers can ask about 1966 murder at March 2 online event: During the free event, Watchdog Team reporters Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck, and their editor, Mike McAndrew, will talk about the unsolved murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. Read more

Testing shows Lake Erie, Niagara River clear from Ohio train derailment contamination: Testing was done to provide additional assurance to customers that no evidence exists of the migration of the chemicals to the local water system, the Erie County Water Authority said. Read more

Police identify victim after fatal shooting early Wednesday outside 33 Speakeasy, a recent Cheektowaga trouble spot: DeAngelo Williams, 24, was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning outside 33 Speakeasy Grill and later died in Erie County Medical Center, according to Cheektowaga police. Cheektowaga Police Capt. Brian Coons said Wednesday afternoon that officers have responded to the establishment four times in the last two months and several more times in the last year, mostly for noise complaints and fighting outside the bar-restaurant. Read more

WEATHER

Freezing rain ices region, knocking out power to 25,000 in Erie County; thaw to ease conditions: After an onslaught of sleet and freezing rain that turned the Buffalo metro area into a world of ice overnight, a brief thaw is on its way today, forecasters predict. Read more

GUSTO

Cobblestone Live announces lineup for July event: Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, jam band Twiddle, blues-rockers Andy Frasco & The U.N. and young country TikTok star Cooper Alan are among the nearly 20 artists announced to perform at Cobblestone Live being held July 14 and 15 in downtown Buffalo's Cobblestone District. Read more

Theater reviews: Alleyway, MusicalFare and American Repertory Theater: News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller offers her take on Alleyway Theatre's "The Aleph Complex," MusicalFare Theatre's “Tell Me on a Sunday” and American Repertory Theater of WNY's “The Mercy Seat.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

ACV Auctions' revenues continue to grow despite tight auto market: Despite a rough end to the year, Buffalo's ACV Auctions had a strong year overall and predicts continued growth in 2023. The online automotive auction platform's revenues increased 18% in 2022, reaching $422 million, according to the company's year-end earnings report. Read more

BILLS

Bills offseason questions: Should team make big effort to re-sign running back Devin Singletary?: Singletary led the Bills in attempts and rushing yards. His five touchdowns, 17 explosive carries and willingness to double-fasten his chin strap to pass protect will find him a job, but will it be in Buffalo? Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Daunting Florida trip is next as Sabres try to emerge from February funk: Stats can lie, but the Sabres' numbers since the calendar turned to this month sure don't. Buffalo is 2-4 in February and has given up five goals or more in all four of the losses. Read more

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.