July 14, 2023

WNY will open its first licensed cannabis dispensaries next week

At long last, Western New York will get its first state-licensed cannabis dispensaries.

Herbal IQ has been given the final clearance from the Office of Cannabis Management to open its doors July 21 at 6055 Transit Road in Depew. It was formerly home to Classic Cue Billiards & Supplies, a pool hall.

Dank, at 501 Main St., will open the following day.

Recreational dispensary owners have been put through the wringer as they've waited for the state to roll out licensed sales – a process that was delayed by a federal lawsuit.

Just over a dozen state-licensed recreational cannabis dispensaries have opened, none of them in Western New York.

The state has set aside 22 licenses for Western New York – double the 11 initially planned for the region. All of them are designated for justice-involved people who were convicted of cannabis-related crimes that occurred before the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in 2021, or had a close relative who was.

– Samantha Christmann

Buffalo children needed 'major dental surgery' after drinking defluorinated water, lawsuit says: Children across Buffalo were hospitalized for "major dental surgery" after drinking the city's tap water, which has not contained fluoride in eight years, according to a new lawsuit filed by a group of Buffalo parents. Read more

Legislators balk at voting on multimillion-dollar space for Sheriff's Office while 'flying blind': The Erie County Sheriff's Office's plan to move employees out of a grass-covered nuclear bomb shelter, currently home base for the SWAT team and other Special Operations personnel, remains in limbo. The sense of urgency remains to move employees out of the decades-old, windowless bunker at Chestnut Ridge Park. But when legislators got together in committee Thursday to discuss and approve a recommended 10-year, multimillion-dollar lease, most of them had not seen any of the contract lease documents or proposals. Read more

Appellate court favors redrawing New York's congressional district lines: A midlevel state appellate court ruled that New York’s congressional district lines must be redrawn ahead of the 2024 elections. The decision will now be appealed by Republicans to New York’s highest court. If the ruling is upheld by the Court of Appeals, it could provide a significant boost to Democrats as they seek to regain control of the U.S. Congress next year. Read more

Downtown road projects could cause headaches this weekend: It is a sure sign of summer in Western New York: road construction. And starting this week, it will mean plenty of changes downtown and one very temporary – and celebratory – closing in North Buffalo. Read more

Capitol offender who videotapes government employees faces new probation rules: U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo went along with a U.S. Probation Office request to prohibit Daniel Warmus from committing harassment or disorderly conduct, and if he were to do so, that would violate his supervised release and he would face sanctions. Probation officials sought the new condition because Warmus, 39, posts videos of his encounters with police, librarians and local government employees, and some government officials complain that they are disruptive. Read more

Some clouds: It will be cloudy for parts of the day. The high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees. Read more

Here's the scoop on where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Buffalo: In the Buffalo area, there is no shortage of places to celebrate the frosty dessert, whether you want a classic cone or something different – like an ice cream liege waffle, or ice cream with your cereal. Read more

Actors Expo, BPO tickets and Great White among event announcements: This week's concert and event announcements include two expos and a schedule change at Batavia Downs. Read more

What's showing in Buffalo-area movie theaters: Check out a listing of the movies are scheduled to open and play this week at Buffalo-area movie theaters. Read more

Plastics plant proposal faces heat from opponents at Lockport IDA hearing: Opponents of a proposal to build a plastics production plant packed a hearing in Lockport on Thursday to demand that the town's industrial development agency reject the company's bid for tax breaks. The opponents criticized the concept as harmful to the environment and the community, and denounced the company's owner for citing a "peer-reviewed" scientific article that may have been produced by artificial intelligence as support of the project. Read more

Buffalo, Erie County join forces to inject $23 million into construction of affordable housing: Buffalo and Erie County will invest $23.5 million to build as many as 100 new affordable homes on vacant lots, primarily on the city’s East Side. Read more

Spotlight/economy: Few signs of a downturn in jobs in Erie and Niagara counties: Weekly jobless claims in Erie and Niagara counties remain at low levels – a sign that employers aren't cutting jobs any more rapidly than they've been doing for the past year or so. Read more

Bills position preview: Wide receivers competing for reps on a loaded offense: “(We’re) putting guys in different spots to figure out where they’re going to help us out and what suits their game the best. When you put a guy to be his best, it’s going to help the team to be our best," quarterback Josh Allen said. Read more

Trent Sherfield looks to make Buffalo his home, 'in faith that this is where we're going to be': New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield has spent the past two seasons playing in San Francisco and Miami, but he is hoping to make his stay with the Bills a bit more permanent. “I love this offense, because it’s aggressive with the play calling,” he said. “(It’s) physical, how we play. Fast. We’re really trying to get after defenses, and I love it. Because I love how (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey is calling the plays, obviously playing with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis – like, we’ve got some really good guys in our room.” Read more

Sources: Sabres complete affiliation agreement with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen: The Jacksonville Icemen replace the Cincinnati Cyclones, who operated as the Buffalo Sabres’ ECHL affiliate from 2017 until this month when they partnered with the New York Rangers and AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. Read more

