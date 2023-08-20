Aug. 20, 2023

Witness who died was under 'extreme pressure' to testify against strip club owner, her mom says

Her mother wants Crystal Quinn to be remembered as more than "Witness 201," a former exotic dancer who died while waiting to testify in a high-profile trial of Peter Gerace Jr. over alleged sex trafficking and drug dealing at his strip club.

"My daughter was a sweet, beautiful and loving person," Sharon Quinn of Depew told The Buffalo News after a hearing at federal court on Friday.

"She only worked a very brief time as an exotic dancer. To remember her only as a stripper who was caught up in some kind of sex trafficking trial, that's very unfair. She was a kind person. She never would have stood by and allowed some young girl to get forced into sex trafficking."

The FBI is investigating the Aug. 1 death of Quinn, 37, at a friend's home in the Allegany County Village of Wellsville.

Agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 at the Wellsville home, as authorities try to determine the cause of her death.

“The cause of death has not yet been determined,” Dylan Foust, an Allegany County coroner, told The News.

Foust added that his office is waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine if Quinn died of a drug overdose. He said he saw no signs of foul play at the Wellsville home, but added that he does not know what the FBI is investigating.

About two hours after Wellsville police were dispatched to the single family home where Quinn's body was found, authorities were called back to the same home because a person was overdosing on drugs there, said Wellsville Police Chief Tim O'Grady. That call was non-fatal, said O'Grady, who would not identify that victim.

Quinn was expected to testify as a prosecution witness at the trial of Gerace, the owner of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga, who has pleaded not guilty to bribing a Drug Enforcement Administration agent to avoid arrest on charges of drug trafficking and sex trafficking. Defense attorneys also planned to call her as a witness.

– Dan Herbeck

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo State evicts 44 migrants who had been staying in dorm rooms: Forty-four migrants who have been staying in dormitory rooms at SUNY Buffalo State will be evicted this weekend after the school abruptly ended an agreement with Jericho Road Community Health Center that allowed the undocumented immigrants to live on campus. Jericho and Buffalo State agreed to let migrants stay there starting in May because Jericho Road's Vive Shelter was over capacity, said Dr. Myron Glick, Jericho Road's founder and CEO. Read more

Who is Catholic Health's new CEO and what is her plan for the health system?: Incoming Catholic Health President and CEO Joyce Markiewicz stressed the health system needs to "stay focused on what's in front of us." That will involve stabilizing Catholic Health's pandemic-battered finances. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'I learned to love the place': For city teens in Waterkeeper, nature as healing revelation: At a recent reunion for alumni of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Young Environmental Leaders Program, stories of the healing power of nature in Western New York abound, writes Sean Kirst. Read more

Was it murder? A shooting by a liquor store, a witness and a phone call with law enforcement: When a man was fatally shot outside a Niagara Falls liquor store last summer, a man who says he was a witness to the slaying asserts he was on the phone at the time with a longtime member of Niagara County law enforcement. The witness says he saw a person grab a gun from the slain man's body as it lay on Pine Avenue. But neither the name of that witness nor any record of that conversation has ever been turned over to a lawyer for the Falls man facing a murder charge in the case. Read more

Buffalo School Board wants assurances district follows state bullying regulations: The Buffalo School Board wants to know more about how Buffalo public school administrators and school leaders handle state-mandated reports of bullying, harassment and cyberbullying, as well as how often those reports have been filed by schools. Read more

Judge halts marijuana retail licensing program statewide: For people anxious to get rolling in the retail marijuana business, it is another day and another delay. On Friday, a State Supreme Court judge blocked the state's marijuana retail licensing program after siding with complainants who argued that limiting the first dispensary licenses to people with prior convictions violated state law. Read more

3 things to know about the new Elmwood Village ArtFest: Elmwood Village ArtFest, the free outdoor festival slated to debut Aug. 26-27, will look substantially different from the two-decade Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts that ceased this spring. Here's what to know about the festival. Read more

WEATHER

Warm days return: There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine and a high around 80 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer: The local market has been flooded by alcoholic beverages with names that play off the Bills and a few of their most popular players and some of the longtime sayings and mottos of the franchise. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Bills starters are outclassed in ugly loss to Steelers: Despite the Bills playing their starters on both sides of the ball, they were outclassed by the Steelers, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter on the way to a 27-15 defeat. Read more

Analysis: Kaiir Elam remains stuck in neutral in Bills' cornerback race: The wait continues for Kaiir Elam to prove he’s worthy of being on the field for the Buffalo Bills’ defense. Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh was yet another chance for the former first-round pick to grab a job by the lapels. Once again it did not happen, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

SABRES

How Rick Jeanneret paid homage to Ted Darling, the original voice of the Sabres: If it wasn’t for Ted Darling, we might not have had the loquacious tones of Rick Jeanneret on the Buffalo airwaves. Read more

