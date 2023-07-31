July 31, 2023

With neighboring dioceses settling bankruptcies, Buffalo Diocese faces growing pressure

The Buffalo Diocese faces more pressure to make a deal with child sex abuse survivors after Catholic dioceses in Rochester and Syracuse recently took major steps toward exiting their Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, according to legal experts.

The Syracuse Diocese announced Thursday it will pay abuse victims at least $100 million, and possibly more, through insurance funds, while Rochester last week negotiated a new deal with victims that now includes some insurance money, and would pay at least $126 million toward a settlement.

The proposed deals in Rochester and Syracuse still must be approved by a vote of victim creditors and confirmed by a federal bankruptcy judge, but they provide the Buffalo Diocese with a potential path forward in resolving what has been a lengthy and arduous reorganization effort now in its 40th month.

Mediated talks between the Buffalo Diocese and abuse survivors are ongoing, although the status of the negotiations is unclear because the parties are bound by a gag order.

The diocese’s main lawyer, Stephen A. Donato, in June told Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of New York that he was “certainly optimistic that we’re going to make significant headway in two more sessions, July and August.”

– Jay Tokasz

Woodlawn Beach drowning points to the perils of Lake Erie

Courtney Kilger-Bling has been to Woodlawn Beach exactly three times. The third time was earlier this month when she visited with her 15-year-old twins and her friend.

The first time was in 2007. Try as she might, she will never forget it. On that summer day, she watched as a child who had been swimming in Lake Erie with her friends was pulled from the water and rescuers began trying to resuscitate her. Two days later, 10-year-old Bethany Morgan died.

"It will stick with me forever," Kilger-Bling said.

She was forced to relive that moment last week when a friend sent her an article about another drowning, this one taking the life of Aidan R. Walden, 16, of Lackawanna, who similarly was swimming at Woodlawn with friends and had to be pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead the same day at Mercy Hospital.

Authorities have not determined what caused Aidan to be unable to keep his head above water. They said that he was in an area not designated for swimming, although his family does not believe that was the case. But his death at one of Western New York's most popular beaches became a tragic reminder that enjoying Lake Erie, even with others and under the eye of lifeguards, can be perilous.

– Will Karr and Barbara O'Brien

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Kia and Hyundai owners get creative to avoid thefts: Kia and Hyundai owners across Western New York say they feel like sitting ducks, anxiously waiting to become the next victims of the "Kia Challenge." Using a method popularized on social media, thieves are able to use just a screwdriver and USB cord to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles, many of which were manufactured without engine immobilizers. Read more

Elizabeth Licata: Inequity extends to Buffalo's tree canopy: "As we struggle to correct all the other imbalances – in housing, food, health, education and more – evening the score on green infrastructure should be a priority," Elizabeth Licata writes. Read more

Buffalo native and longtime jurist appointed to second-highest state court: Buffalo native and State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak has been appointed to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Friday. Read more

Canadian artist to create 10-story mural at LBJ Apartments in partnership with AKG: The Buffalo AKG Art Museum has commissioned a massive mural that will cover the east wall of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s 10-story Lyndon B. Johnson Apartments. Canadian muralist Aaron Li-Hill, known for his large-scale murals, will handle the work at the residential building at 167 W. Humboldt Parkway. It will reflect the diverse population who live at the public housing development. Read more

PolitiFact: More money from fast-food job or the military? A congresswoman's pay comparison misses context: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis compared the starting salaries for military members with wages at McDonald’s. She did not specify starting wages at McDonald’s, and she did not mention other benefits, such as health insurance or retirement savings. Read more

Officials try to raise awareness of Food Bucks program that aids SNAP recipients: Tackling food insecurity by making fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables more affordable has been the name of the game for Field & Food Network's Double Up Food Bucks program. Now, state officials are commending the network, while also trying to spread the word so that more people know about the program. Read more

WEATHER

Sun gives way to clouds, rain: After a mostly sunny morning, cloud cover will increase in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

The Healing Grounds Co-op brings coffee and community back to Grant Street corner: For 12 years, Sweetness 7 served Grant Street with coffee and a breakfast-lunch menu that leaned vegetarian. The business also served as a community hub, encouraging groups to take shelter under its roof. Last month, word went out that the community center with coffee was back. The Healing Grounds Co-op, 218-220 Grant St., aims to offer food, drink and a gathering place for its community. The café serves from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, but the gatherings go all week. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Bills cornerback rotation continues; Poona Ford makes a splash: Not only is the competition for the cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White still very much ongoing – Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott also finds it to be intriguing. Here are observations from Sunday’s practice. Read more

Kim Pegula attends Buffalo Bills' training camp practice: Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula attended Sunday's training camp practice at St. John Fisher, her first public appearance in more than a year. Kim suffered a cardiac arrest June 7, 2022, on her 53rd birthday. Since then, in a battle for health and healing that has largely been private, Kim Pegula has undergone extensive therapy to heal from the effects of brain damage. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Running back Dalvin Cook joining Jets would make sense for player, team: Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook visited the New York Jets' training camp practice Sunday. Do the Jets need him to challenge the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East? Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.