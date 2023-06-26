June 26, 2023

Williamsville South grad now ranks as one of the top US diplomats

When foreign leaders and regular citizens worldwide meet the new top diplomat charged with telling America's story to the world – and standing in the way of false stories – they will be meeting a 38-year-old woman who wears a silver bracelet engraved with Buffalo's geocoordinates.

Elizabeth M. Allen, a Williamsville South and SUNY Geneseo graduate, is now the youngest-ever under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs. Earlier this month, the Senate confirmed her nomination in a 66-33 vote, with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 14 other Republicans joining all the chamber's Democrats in backing a Democratic diplomat, even though she has, over time, made side trips into partisan politics.

Allen, who has already held five other posts at the State Department, knows she has a big job ahead of her. In the State Department chain of command, there's Secretary of State Antony Blinken, two deputy secretaries of state, six under secretaries and then everybody else. What's more, Allen is the under secretary who is the key American player in a growing worldwide battle.

"The information space is an increasingly contested theater of competition: competition for influence," she said at her Senate confirmation hearing in March. "Repressive governments envision a future in which freedom of expression is criminalized and the flow of information is stymied ... The People's Republic of China and Russia vastly outspend us on what they call public diplomacy, and their growing alignment threatens to upend global norms."

In the face of all that, America must act, Allen said.

– Jerry Zremski

Growing popularity of e-bikes on local trails leads to questions about regulation: Electric bicycles are gaining popularity in Western New York, hot on the heels of the growth of bike paths and trails. Perhaps inevitably, that combination is leading to questions about whether these sorts of vehicles should be allowed on bike paths and trails alongside other bicyclists, walkers and runners. Read more

Nature advocate sees big rewards for Western New York Wildway: Could forests and open space in Western New York rival the Adirondacks in the future? One of the country's most prominent advocates for land protection thinks there is potential to do just that in the Western New York Land Conservancy's goal to create the Western New York Wildway. The plan envisions a protected expanse of forest and other natural lands providing corridors for animals and plants needed to combat the loss of wildlife and biodiversity and dangers posed by climate change. Read more

North Tonawanda's historic Memorial Pool will not reopen as city plans to build new facility: Memorial Pool in North Tonawanda has seen its last summer of swimming fun. The historic above-ground pool will not open this summer – or ever again. Instead, the city is resurrecting its plan to build a new, modern and accessible outdoor aquatic facility where the current pool is. Read more

Major West Seneca sewer project to start this year, impact most property owners: West Seneca's sewer rehabilitation project should help fix many of the issues related to sewage backup into basements and overflow into creeks, but comes with a price for the two sewer districts where the work will be done. It will cost the owner of the average house assessed at $60,000 about $75 a year for the next 30 years to pay off the bond, according to Supervisor Gary Dickson. Read more

New Buffalo sculpture honors Lucille Clifton: 'One of the most important poets of the 20th century': Clifton, a writer born in Depew and raised on Buffalo’s East Side, is the inspiration for a sculpture created by internationally acclaimed artist Olalekan Jeyifous. The public artwork was formally dedicated Thursday in Reading Park outside the Central Library. The project was the result of nearly eight years of planning by Just Buffalo Literary Center, which commissioned the sculpture and officially gave it to the City of Buffalo’s public art collection. Read more

They call it stormy Monday: Scattered thunderstorms in the morning are expected to become more widespread in the afternoon, with an expected high in the mid-70s. Read more

Trautman renovation of former Stewart Title building on Pearl seeks tax breaks: A century-old office building on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo will soon be home to 18 new apartments and first-floor retail space, but the engineer-turned-developer leading the project wants nearly $154,000 in tax breaks to help with the rising costs. Read more

What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?: A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

PolitiFact: Experts say Hochul has legal basis for saying asylum-seeking migrants are 'absolutely here legally': Experts in immigration law said that while it’s impossible to know the status of every migrant, U.S. laws and treaties state that people who have a credible fear of returning to their home countries have the right to cross the border and seek asylum. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Bruce Smith confident Von Miller will return to pre-injury form, but stresses patience: The sack totals for current Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller and former Bills defensive end Bruce Smith make for an interesting comparison. Read more

As NHL draft returns to Nashville, Thomas Vanek is one of many 2003 choices that were picture perfect: The NHL draft returns to Music City this week and the class is considered stellar, especially at forward. But only time will tell if it can rival 2003, writes Mike Harrington. Read more

