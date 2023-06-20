June 20, 2023

Will some fans get left out at new Bills stadium?

The math just doesn't add up for Buffalo Bills season ticket holders.

There currently are 63,000 of them. But the new stadium will only seat a little more than 60,000.

That means almost 3,000 current season ticket holders – and possibly more if the team intends to hold back some seats for individual game ticket purchasers – could be left out in the cold when the new stadium opens.

But that’s assuming all of them want to make the move to the new stadium and that the Bills want all current season ticket holders to remain.

– Mike Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'A game-changer': Street, sidewalk improvements pitched for Kensington Expressway project: Officials proposed major street and sidewalk improvements on both sides of the Kensington Expressway as part of the $1 billion project to cover a section of roadway, create a deck of green space along Humboldt Parkway and reconnect long-separated neighborhoods. Read more

As Seneca deal unravels, union poll shows opposition to Rochester casino amid questions about process: A lucrative gaming agreement between the Seneca Nation and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration has unraveled in recent days, capped by a statement from the Nation’s president accusing Hochul of “utter disregard” for the process. Read more

Judicial ethics board investigating Joseph Lorigo’s State Supreme Court campaign: State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorigo’s use of political contributions and pro-police advertisements during his 2022 campaign is being investigated by a state commission just months after the Erie County legislator was elected to the bench. Read more

Nardin Academy president removed; former principal named as interim: Sandra Betters has been replaced on an interim basis by Rebecca Reeder, whose 40 years at the school before retiring included 25 years as principal of the girls high school and seven years as senior vice president of academics. Read more

Schumer bill seeks federal investment for infrastructure, worker training: Western New York is "primed to lead the way" in bringing jobs back from overseas, Schumer said. Read more

10 students receive scholarships in memory of retired police officer who died in 5/14 attack: Ten Buffalo students received $5,000 scholarships from the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship, started by his friends and fellow former officers who wanted to keep his memory alive. Read more

$100,000 in federal funds awarded for Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor: The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission has been awarded $100,000 in federal funding through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Rep. Brian Higgins announced Monday. Read more

Ex-Matt Urban Center director resolves federal lawsuit over her 'unjustifiable' firing: Marlies Wesolowski had sought $2 million in damages from the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center for claimed age, disability and gender employment discrimination. Read more

Erik Brady: As a teenager, Ian Coursey took a tour of Shea's. This week, he hopes to take the stage: The last time Ian Coursey came to Shea’s, his grandfather talked their way in the front door. This week, Ian will enter on his own in the traveling Broadway production of “Dear Evan Hansen.” Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Smoke thins, heat rises, drought continues: A warm week is ahead of us, with a small upward bump in humidity on Tuesday, dropping back again on Wednesday and Thursday. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is heat the biggest weather killer? In most years, heat is the biggest killer on the planet, and its role is growing, Paul says. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Savor a coffee on the patio at these 5 Buffalo cafés: Here is a list of several cafés that feature outdoor seating, perfect for a date with a book or Tinder match. Read more

BILLS

Experienced Brandon Shell thinks timing is right to provide Bills insurance at OT: “This is another opportunity to be with a great team,” said Shell, who started 11 games last season for the Miami Dolphins. “I’m just looking to accomplish the goals that the team has in place and I’m ready to roll." Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Sabres' goalie dilemma can be helped by not resting on making move for defense: "Easy mandate: Trade for a defenseman and keep an eye on the goalie market. But there's no need to panic over a Levi-Luukkonen tandem, either," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

PHOTOS

Fire training at Getzville Fire Company: Dozens of firefighters from companies around Amherst participated in a live fire training event at Getzville Fire Company on Monday. View images

