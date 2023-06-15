June 15, 2023

Why Trocaire's deal to buy Medaille fell through

When Trocaire College pulled out of a deal to buy Medaille University last month, it cited concerns that Medaille had filed for pandemic-related federal tax credits it may not be legally entitled to claim.

Trocaire’s purchase agreement with Medaille gave Trocaire the option to terminate the deal if it wasn’t satisfied that Medaille was eligible for the credits, called Employee Retention Credits, according to a letter Trocaire President Bassam Deeb sent to Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley on May 9.

Trocaire used that option to end the deal – resulting in Medaille announcing it will close after 148 years on Aug. 31.

But there were other red flags signaling that Medaille had deeper problems, as shrinking enrollment and rising debt added to its financial woes.

– Janet Gramza

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

SUNY Fredonia professor who appeared to condone pedophilia wants back on campus: A SUNY Fredonia professor, barred from campus and teaching since his comments last year about whether adult-child sex is always wrong, wants to resume teaching at the public university. Stephen Kershnar, who has taught philosophy courses at Fredonia since 1998, filed a lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court in Buffalo asking the court to declare that Fredonia’s administrators violated his First Amendment rights by removing him from the classroom after the comments he made on a podcast kicked off a social-media firestorm. Read more

'Just Band-Aids': WNY pot growers say selling to tribes helps ease glut, but legal stores need to open: Legal cannabis growers have been sitting on millions of dollars worth of cannabis in New York, waiting for more state-licensed pot dispensaries to open where they can sell it. Read more

'Scratch cooking is the future': Buffalo Schools plans for new commissary in 2025: The primary benefit of a new commissary will be the ability to prepare large-quantity meals from scratch and keep them fresh using a cook-chill method. Read more

Early voting in Erie County for June 27 primary begins Saturday: Erie County has 38 early voting sites, including the Board of Elections at 134 W. Eagle St. downtown. Read more

New York Secretary of State announces $100,000 fund for housing security on East Side: The Community Acton Organization of WNY has received $100,000 from the New York Department of State to start a fund to provide housing assistance to 100 low-income families and residents of Buffalo's East Side. Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez announced the grant Wednesday at a press conference at the CAO office on Jewett Avenue. Read more

Who was supposed to inspect Lockport Cave boat ride involved in fatal incident?: No state or county agencies were required to regulate the underground Lockport attraction where a tour boat overturned Monday, killing a Niagara Falls man and injuring 11 other passengers, officials said. Representatives for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Niagara County told The Buffalo News their respective levels of government aren’t responsible for safety inspections of the Lockport Cave boat ride. There is no record that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration ever scrutinized the tour boat operation either. Read more

WEATHER

A bit warmer today: Clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures near 70. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: Fitz Books & Waffles: Owner Aaron Bartley’s love of books and waffles has developed into a downtown oasis for laptoppers and literary types. Read more

7 Buffalo restaurants to try during Black Restaurant Week: Hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals through June 18, Black Restaurant Week showcases nearly 50 Buffalo-area businesses including restaurants, food trucks and bakeries. Most offer exclusive specials and menus for the occasion. Read more

7 Buffalo beer festivals to sip and sample craft beers: Sip and savor a diverse range of styles, from crisp lagers to hoppy IPAs and rich stouts. Here's a look at a few summertime beer festivals in Western New York. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Former Villa Maria Academy becomes Angela's House senior housing: For more than 80 years, Villa Maria Academy provided a Catholic high school education in Cheektowaga. Now the building is home to 67 new apartments for seniors over the age of 55, after a $22.8 million transformation by a pair of affordable housing developers. Read more

Chemical Design gets tax breaks for new Lockport plant: The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency is granting tax breaks to a Lockport engineering and design firm (Chemical Design) for construction of a 16,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility. Read more

Trammell plans purchase, renovation of 75 Niagara County apartments, with IDA help: After losing control of his family's Pilgrim Village apartment community in Buffalo, Mark H. Trammell is trying to get back into the affordable housing business through a pair of projects in Niagara County. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Who’s looking out for you? Certainly not Albany’s Democratic majority: By weakening the public funding system set up last year to make elections more fair and give voters more of a choice, Democrats who control both houses of the state Legislature proved that their primary interest is their own re-election, not good government. Voters’ only hope is that Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes the changes. Read more

Alan Pergament: Bills announcer John Murphy to decide status in late July; Ch. 7 comings and goings: Murphy told Pergament via text he isn’t ready to be interviewed, but did send this reply: “I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do.” Read more

Katherine Fitzgerald: Seeing Taylor Swift in concert was about a lot more than music: It’s great to feel connected to an artist, to feel seen by someone who puts exactly what I’m feeling into much better words. But I also found Friday how much I love looking around at a stadium full of strangers and thinking “Oh – you’ve felt this, too,” Fitzgerald writes. Read more

BILLS

McDermott says Diggs was excused from practice Tuesday, now in a 'great spot' after talks: The appearance of Stefon Diggs at Day 2 of the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp at least turns down the temperature and speculation on a rift between the wide receiver and the organization. Diggs was in a helmet and jersey during the portion open to reporters. He participated fully in individual drills and wide receiver position drills. He watched with teammates from the sideline on all 11-on-11 full-team segments. Speaking with reporters after practice, coach Sean McDermott said, 'We got to a point yesterday where we felt we all needed a break, we needed some space. I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out," regarding the wide receiver's absence Tuesday. Read more

SABRES

Ryan O'Halloran: For Jack Eichel, 'lifelong dream' becomes reality after Vegas wins Stanley Cup: The journey: Face of the franchise in Buffalo. Disagreement with the Sabres over his neck injury. The blockbuster trade to the desert. The comeback from said injury. And now this. “Lifelong dream,” No. 9 said. “To get your hands on (the Cup) … sometimes, you never know if it’s going to happen.” Read more

Former Sabres captain/GM Gerry Meehan sees better days ahead for his old team: "The Sabres have done a good job of changing the team from one that is wondering what it is all about to one that, I think, is on the cusp of being really, really good," Meehan said. Read more

Sabres' rise reflected in opening odds for 2024 Stanley Cup: With the NHL season complete and the Stanley Cup having been awarded, the look ahead to next season officially begins with many betting outlets offering opening odds. The Sabres are trending in the right direction, and the early odds reflect that. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Over the Edge at Seneca One: Forty-four daring fundraisers climbed to the top of Seneca One tower Wednesday to rappel 516 feet to the ground below at the Over the Edge fundraiser, benefitting the the Arc Erie County. Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee was on hand to document the descents. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.