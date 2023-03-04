March 4, 2023

Why the state wants to ban menthol cigarettes – and why some think that's a bad idea

The debate over Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget proposal to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes is heating up.

As part of her proposed budget, Hochul suggested banning the sale of all flavored vaping and tobacco products, and increasing the cigarette tax from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack.

The move to ban menthol cigarettes was applauded by health advocates, including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association. But plenty of people have come out against the proposal, including convenience store owners, faith leaders in the Black community and law enforcement officers.

– Samantha Christmann and Natalie Brophy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Along Buffalo's streets, a community pauses to honor a fallen firefighter: Two days after Jason Arno died in a four-alarm inferno at a downtown building, his body was released from the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office and the somber rituals of his funeral began. A little after 4 p.m., a procession fronted by more than a dozen police cars led the way as a hearse carried the body of a fallen firefighter to the funeral home – a first of many tributes to come. Read more

Jan. 6 rioter from Amherst admits assaulting DC police officer and stealing badge and radio: An Amherst man charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting and robbing the officer of his police badge and radio. Thomas Sibick, who initially faced 10 counts when indicted in April 2021, admitted to three charges in federal court in Washington: two counts of theft and a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer. Read more

Judge denies election commissioner's request to toss district boundaries for Erie County Legislature: A judge this week threw out an Erie County elections commissioner's challenge of error-plagued boundary lines for County Legislature districts. Read more

Buffalo's housing crisis: 'Lots of evictions' and few affordable places for those struggling to make ends meet: Residents are still recovering from the economic impact of Covid and can’t make ends meet, experts said. Evictions have become a problem, especially since the end of the state's Covid-related eviction moratorium, which expired January 2022. Read more

New leadership coming to three arts and cultural groups in Buffalo: Three arts and cultural organizations have announced leadership changes – Kavinoky Theatre, CEPA Gallery and Buffalo Heritage Carousel. Read more

The Editorial Board: Higgins turns up the pressure on Norfolk Southern over fire seen in train: The Buffalo Democrat is pushing for investigations by both the company and the federal government into credible reports of a burning rail car as a train passed through a residential neighborhood in Buffalo last month. Obviously, that has become necessary. Read more

GUSTO

Third-oldest Jewish film festival to present 11 films in Buffalo: "We are small but we have longevity," said Mike Silverman, who chairs the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo's selection committee for the film fest that kicks off March 8. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

How can Orchard Park benefit from a new stadium?: Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Don Lorentz does not want to see any more time go by without retailers, restaurants, bars and other establishments reaping the benefits of the Bills playing in their backyard. Read more

Khorana aims to put Chase back on the Buffalo Niagara banking map: As Chase returns to branch banking in Buffalo, the bank's choice to lead the market, Chala Khorana, is settling into the region, too. Matt Glynn talked to Khorana about what's to come. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: Jordan Henderson is far from home, but not his parents when he's on the court for Canisius College: This season, Jimmy and Roxane Henderson have been to every Canisius game, home and away, except for one. Read more

BILLS

Bills' Von Miller on defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking year off: 'I didn't see it coming': Von Miller knows he wants to be a general manager one day. He does not want to coach, but on Friday, the pass rusher joked that he would call the plays if would help the Buffalo Bills win. They do have an opening after Leslie Frazier announced this week that he would take a year off from coaching. “I didn't see it coming,” Miller said Friday at the NFL scouting combine. “He had a great year with us the last year, and he’s had several great years the whole time he's been there. So, I didn't see it coming, especially the timing of it. Usually, you know, coaches, they come to a decision like right after the season, when jobs are available.” Read more

Terrel Bernard could be answer at middle linebacker if Tremaine Edmunds leaves via free agency: The Bills should have a plan if Tremaine Edmunds does indeed depart. Part of that plan could involve Terrel Bernard. Read more

SABRES

Sabres acquire physical winger Jordan Greenway from the Wild for draft picks: The 6-foot-6, 226-pound power forward is 26 years old and under contract through 2024-25. He fits perfectly with the Sabres' preference to acquire a high-upside player who can grow with the youngest team in the NHL. Greenway had a vocal supporter as the Sabres were weighing how to approach the trade deadline. Don Granato coached Greenway at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and, according to GM Kevyn Adams, was "pounding the table" that his former player can ascend in Buffalo's fast-paced system. Read more

Mike Harrington: Even with playoffs in sight, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams won't stray from blueprint: The Sabres want guys in the range of roughly 23-26 years old, with term on their deals. And previous relationships are always a plus. Adams says it over and over they're consistent about it. Alex Tuch fit in to that mold. So did Tyson Jost (albeit he came in a waiver claim as opposed to a trade). And now, so does Jordan Greenway. Read more

PHOTOS

