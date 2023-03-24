March 24, 2023

Why Erie County Democrats aren't endorsing anyone in a key Common Council race

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner sees the soon-to-be-vacated Ellicott District seat on Buffalo's Common Council as "critical to the city."

"There's a lot going on there, they face a lot of challenges and it's an important race this year," Zellner said.

But in a rare move, Democratic headquarters has chosen not to endorse any of the four potential candidates who showed interest in the seat of incumbent Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who is not seeking re-election.

The reason, according to Zellner, involves the recent redistricting of council districts, which changed the geography of Ellicott. Others, though, see politics at play: an attempt to appease competing factions of the historically balkanized Erie County Democratic Party.

– Charlie Specht

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'Evil person' who killed three and burned bodies in front of toddler sentenced to life: The life sentence handed to Deandre Wilson on Thursday dealt with three murders, drug trafficking and burning dead bodies, amid other crimes. But it was the cruelty witnessed by a toddler named Noelvin amid the carnage of a deadly cocaine robbery between drug dealers in 2019 that hovered over the federal case against Wilson from the first indictment to the judge's rebuke at sentencing. "I think Noelvin said it best: 'You are a 'bad guy,' " Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford said as she sentenced Wilson. "What you did, Mr. Wilson, is unforgiveable." Read more

'It's mud season': The good news and bad news on Buffalo's record wet stretch: More than 22.55 inches of water – in the form of rain or wet snow – has fallen in a five-month span, breaking a record that has stood for 53 years. Read more

Bills store closing for a week as new retail provider makes upgrades: Legends, the sports consulting firm that is playing a growing role in the development of a new Buffalo Bills stadium, is taking over as the operator of the Bills store outside Highmark Stadium, replacing longtime operator Delaware North Cos. The store will close Friday and when it reopens at 10 a.m. April 1, it will feature “a better assortment of Bills apparel and products and better services … with a new operator,” the team said. Read more

Central Library to resume regular hours after violence forced early closings: The Central Library has hired Buffalo Peacekeepers to help prevent and quell violent episodes that have flared since the start of the year. Starting Monday, the library will employ five members of the anti-violence initiative of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries as hours resume from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Read more

Snyder man acquitted on one murder count, jury deadlocks on second in arson-related case: A State Supreme Court jury on Thursday acquitted Daniel A. Martinez of one count of murder and deadlocked on the other murder count, which led to the judge to declare a mistrial on that count. Read more

Two Starpoint High School wrestlers face harassment charges, Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports: The students, who were not identified because of their age, each face two counts of second-degree harassment from January incidents, one at a private residence on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield and the other on Starpoint High School property in Pendleton, the Sheriff's Office said. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy and cool: Cloudy skies and a high of 43 degrees are expected. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

7 Buffalo-area spots for Easter brunch: It's still not too late to make plans for Easter brunch. We've found seven Buffalo-area locations where you can either still make reservations or you don't need them to enjoy hot and cold buffets, carving stations and tables of desserts. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara's job market still on 'right track'; labor shortage lingers: Across the country, fears are growing that the economy is heading toward a recession. But here, the signs are much more positive, even if Buffalo Niagara feels the same pangs of caution that are felt elsewhere. Yet there are growing fears that a downturn is coming. Read more

Uniland nabs second tenant for new warehouse in Lackawanna: The Amherst-based developer had already landed an anchor tenant for the 150,000-square-foot building on Dona Street, with Total Quality Assurance International signing up for more than two-thirds of the new building before it even opened. Now, Uniland has nabbed a second major tenant to occupy the rest – this time, from Canada. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: HBO's 'Succession' has an intriguing start to its final season: “Like Logan Roy with his children, I have a love-hate relationship with 'Succession,' ” Pergament says. "I love the international cast of actors and the writing, which is as clever as that in any Aaron Sorkin series. The dialogue moves so fast that you need closed captioning to enjoy every line." Read more

Erik Brady: 60 years ago, Canisius was at center of college basketball in NIT final: The NIT doesn’t get national coverage like it used to. But 60 years ago, the postseason tourney was a big deal on the sporting landscape. Roughly 2,000 fans from Buffalo made their way to New York to see Canisius play Providence in the finals. Bill O’Connor’s family had a shorter trip, from Stamford, Conn. “It was 35 miles from my front door to the Garden,” he says. Read more

BUFFALO SPORTS

Debating whether a trade for DeAndre Hopkins makes sense for the Buffalo Bills: Hopkins has been rumored to be on the trade block, and it is not a secret that the Bills want to upgrade their weapons around QB Josh Allen. Ryan O'Halloran and Jay Skurski try to sort through the cryptic social media posts to see if that just might be a possibility for the Bills. Read more

What numbers will Buffalo Bills' new acquisitions wear: Here are the jersey numbers for the new players, as announced by the team. Read more

Sabres notebook: Eric Comrie 'ready to go,' as Devon Levi awaits immigration: Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters that Comrie “should be available” when Buffalo hosts the New Jersey Devils on Friday in KeyBank Center and Saturday on the road against the New York Islanders. Read more

Canisius hockey falls 9-2 to No. 1 Minnesota in NCAA Tournament regional: “I told the guys, this is a glimpse and it does give us hope for the future, that we can get back here quickly. That we can get back here more often. And we can finally win that first NCAA game for Canisius hockey,” sixth-year coach Trevor Large said. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Bruce Springsteen rocks KeyBank Center: Check out photos from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's sold-out show in Buffalo on Thursday night.

#EveryDayAPhoto: View our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.