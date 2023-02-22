Feb. 22, 2023

Why Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers

Colleges across Western New York graduate more than 1,100 students a year with computer science degrees.

Yet 7 of every 10 computer science graduates wind up taking jobs outside the Buffalo Niagara region – at a time when local companies say they have plenty of open technology jobs but can't fill them.

Half of local tech job postings went unfilled in 2022, according to a tech workforce report from TechBuffalo, in partnership with the University at Buffalo's Regional Institute research center. And 85% of employers reported having challenges hiring tech talent.

"We just don't have enough technology workers here," said Randy Harris, CEO of Lighthouse Technology Services, a local tech staffing and services firm.

It's no secret that tech employment in Western New York lags behind the rest of the country.

Forget about the nation's top tech hubs like the Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston. Even cities with similar demographics – Cincinnati, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Rochester and Tulsa – have been adding tech jobs at a much faster pace than the Buffalo Niagara region.

Buffalo's first climate action manager plans for uncertain future: 'I can help prepare the city': Now five weeks into her new role, 30-year-old urban planner Kelley St. John is coordinating several state-funded projects designed to lessen Buffalo’s carbon footprint and prepare residents and city government alike for the risks and dangers of climate change. Read more

Three dead, two others injured in Millersport Highway crash: An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Amherst. Read more

Cheektowaga officer injured in crash awake, faces 'long and difficult' recovery: Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief, who suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck by the driver of a stolen SUV two weeks ago, has awakened and can communicate on a limited basis but faces a "long and difficult recovery," Police Chief Brian Gould said Tuesday morning. Blackchief suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury, among other injuries, when he was struck Feb. 6 as he attempted to place stop sticks on Union Road, near the Kensington Expressway, to bring an end to a police pursuit of two stolen SUVs. Police have not yet announced an arrest in the incident but said the investigation remains a priority. Read more

Erie County Democrats endorse Poloncarz for unprecedented fourth term: The Erie County Democratic Committee gave its unanimous endorsement Tuesday evening to incumbent County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. Read more

Residents say flames were shooting from Norfolk Southern train going through Buffalo: "One of my concerns is that a flame could ignite a tank car like the ones in Ohio," Jean Dickson said, referring to the train derailment on Feb. 3 that spewed toxic chemicals into the air and water in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border. Read more

Cheektowaga police charge Buffalo man in fatal hit-and-run: Police identified 32-year-old Frankie Hauser of Elk Street in Buffalo as the driver of the vehicle that almost a year ago struck Paul Kitchen and then fled. Read more

Alan Pergament: Buffalo producer Daniel Amigone has front-row seat to Netflix's 'Full Swing': Amigone, who was on the golf teams at Canisius High School and St. Lawrence University, noted that getting viewers to root for the golfers was the goal of “Full Swing.” Read more

Cloudy skies lead to snow: Today will be cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon and a high of 36. Some mixed winter precipitation is possible in the evening when temperatures drop. Read more

Winter weather advisory posted from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday: Mixed precipitation will begin around noon Wednesday in the Southern Tier before expanding northeast. Read more

Local restaurants serve sides of 'eatertainment' with your meal: Would you like a serving of entertainment with your meal? That's what you'll get at restaurants that serve a side of theater, music and fun during your visit. Read more

Enjoying the Ice at Canalside: News staff photographer Joshua Bessex captured images of people skating and riding ice bikes at Ice at Canalside, which is open for skating all week because schools are closed for winter break. View photos

Antoinette 'Toni' Harris coaches at annual football camp in Elma: Harris, the first woman to get a college football scholarship as a nonkicker, works as a coach and speaks to student athletes during the Cross Training Athletics' annual football camp on Tuesday at Sahlen Sports Park in Elma. View photos and click here to read Clevis Murray's story.

Bills offseason questions: How does Von Miller’s injury timeline impact needs on defensive line?: On top of just an ongoing need to squeeze more from the group, there’s the potential personnel changes of any offseason. Katherine Fitzgerald takes a look at the what the Bills might do to shore up the D-line. Read more

'Come on down': Appearing on 'The Price Is Right' was chance for Bills fan to salute team's players, coach: Cheektowaga native Matt DeBoth gave a shoutout to some of his favorite Buffalo Bills and coach Sean McDermott on the popular game show. Read more

Observations: Another brutal stretch of play dooms Sabres in loss to Maple Leafs: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was replaced by Craig Anderson when the Maple Leafs scored their fourth goal on their 10th shot and they left Buffalo with a 6-3 win. Read more

Mike Harrington: A total mismatch of a first period took all the vigor out of Sabres-Leafs rivalry renewal: "The Sabres' defensive play and goaltending have collapsed since the calendar hit February to levels that are hard to believe," Harrington writes. Read more

