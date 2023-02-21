Feb. 21, 2023

When the blizzard was at its worst, this emergency response team kept going

It was 6 degrees outside when about 20 men gathered by a frozen lake at Chestnut Ridge Park this month. A chainsaw cut a room-sized rectangular hole through the thick ice, exposing the frigid water beneath. Several underwater rescuers in neoprene dry suit gear hung out nearby to save anyone who might need saving.

Then it was time for everyone else to jump in, one at a time, and find a way to get themselves out.

Cold weather rescue training comes with the job for many members of the Erie County Sheriff's Special Operations Division. When Sheriff John Garcia says his office never stopped responding to emergency calls during the Christmas week blizzard, even at its height, he's mainly referring to this group.

Members of this unit were out at the storm's worst at a time when most other first responders, including other police officers and sheriff's deputies, were sidelined. They were sent out in teams, driving snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and large trucks.

"If you want an overarching description of this group of individuals, it's expert problem solvers," said Capt. Warren Hawthorn, operational commander for the Special Operations Division. "They solve problems in real time in austere locations and austere environments."

Many Special Operations officers working the first shift during the blizzard stayed on duty for more than 30 hours, from the morning of Dec. 23 until the afternoon of Dec. 24, when a second shift took over.

COVID-19

Pandemic Lessons: In Western New York, Covid-19 is down, but not out: As of Feb. 16, Western New York had an average of about 12 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. That is slightly higher than the state average of 11, and markedly less than the number from one year ago: 19 cases per 100,000. “If you wanted to put a title on it: ‘Covid is down, but it’s not out,’ ” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “It's quieter, but not radio silence.” Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Tuscarora Indian School in line for millions more state dollars: Repairs have finally started at the Tuscarora Indian School, one of three Native schools in poor condition owned by New York State. Read more

#BNDrone takes a trip to Outer Harbor amphitheater, DL&W Terminal: Buffalo News photographers Derek Gee and Joshua Bessex took the #BNDrone to the skies for a look at the DL&W Terminal building and the progress on the new amphitheater and pavilion at the Terminal B site at the Outer Harbor. See photos

WEATHER

Snow, sleet, freezing rain coming Wednesday night, Thursday: "If you need to go to work or need to go out on Thursday, just be careful," said Dan Kelly, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "Untreated surfaces will be slick." Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto Eats guide: Meat raffles remain a communal fundraising ritual: A communal fundraising ritual popular in Western New York, it’s also practiced in Minnesota, Connecticut and Florida, according to meatraffles.com. Here's how it works. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Kutter's Cheese Factory closing its retail store in Genesee County: In a Facebook post, owners Heather and Brian Bailey said business conditions, including shipping costs, discontinued cheeses, rising costs and labor challenges, "have made it impractical to continue." Read more

POLITICS

Rift between Tonawanda Democrats, Council president drives 2023 race: City of Tonawanda Republicans may endorse Common Council President Jenna Koch, a registered Democrat who has alienated members of her own party, for re-election this year. Read more

BILLS

Bills offseason questions: Will Brandon Beane use franchise tag for first time?: Beane and the Bills have been proactive in signing players to contract extensions ahead of their free-agent entry, the last being tight end Dawson Knox in September. This time around, though, the Bills have two tag options in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer. Read more

SABRES

How Tage Thompson's time with Auston Matthews influenced the Sabres star's rise: Thompson, who, at 25, is amid his second season playing center in the NHL, sits third in the league with 36 goals. His 71 points through 54 games are more than the career high he set in 2022-23. Read more

