March 16, 2023

What's next for the new Bills stadium after state panel clears first $300M in spending?

The Buffalo Bills stadium project is getting closer to moving into the construction phase.

The Erie County Stadium Corp. voted Wednesday to clear the way for the state to spend the first $300 million of its contribution toward stadium construction, and named a new president for the state agency.

Steven Ranalli of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. will leave his post overseeing Canalside once a replacement is found to become president to the Stadium Corp.

Ranalli is an engineer that has been with the state for the past 15 years working on construction coordination for $150 million worth of development at Buffalo’s waterfront.

“Now that the project is gearing up for the construction phase, I think Steve’s background and experience makes him perfect to lead the state’s effort with the stadium project,” said Stadium Corp. Chair Bob Duffy. “It’s great timing, because this is now going full-speed ahead.”

The release of the state funding clears the way for site work to begin in April, with the expectation that ground will still be broken on the $1.4 billion project in June, allowing for the stadium to be significantly completed in about three years.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Here's where things stand in New York State budget negotiations as deadline nears: Democrats who control the State Senate and Assembly released their budget plans this week, rejecting some of Gov. Kathy Hochul's top priorities and laying the groundwork for contentious negotiations ahead of an April 1 deadline on an on-time agreement. On most issues, the Legislature staked out positions farther to the political left of Hochul, a moderate Democrat who announced her own $227 billion budget plan in early February. It was Hochul's first budget proposal since winning election to a full, four-year term. Read more

That's a big bun: Why Ted's has struggled to find buns for its footlong hot dogs: Who would have thought making a footlong hot dog roll would be so difficult? Evan Ortolani, president of Ted's Hot Dogs, found out the hard way. For three years, the iconic Buffalo chain has been struggling to find a footlong roll that meets its standards. It now hopes a new bun bakery will be the answer to its roll problem. For decades, it had used footlong rolls made by Ohio-based Schwebel's Bakery. But as Schwebel's looked to tighten up its operations during the pandemic, it stopped making the specialty bun. For Ted's, finding another bakery has been a struggle. Read more

Snow contest: Buffalo lapping the field in Golden Snowball, Snow Globe rankings this winter: Buffalo is running away with the contests for highest snowfall totals among big cities in New York and the United States. In a season when winter has shown how deadly it can be, it's not surprising Buffalo is far ahead in the Golden Snowball and Golden Snow Globe contests, as measured by Pat DeCoursey. Buffalo, in fact, has received more than twice as much snow as second-place Syracuse in the Snowball contest for upstate New York cities with 100,000 or more people. Read more

Former Buffalo Diocese chancery official put on leave a second time following additional abuse claim: Bishop Michael W. Fisher has put a Cheektowaga pastor on administrative leave for a second time after an additional claim of child sexual abuse was made against the priest. The diocese received a recent “proof of claim” accusing Monsignor Peter J. Popadick, pastor of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish, of abuse, according to diocese spokesman Joseph Martone. Popadick was removed from ministry in 2019 due to a previous allegation in a Child Victims Act lawsuit and reinstated four months later after a diocese investigation and a review board examination of the claim. Read more

DA's office awaiting final report from ATF on fatal Main Street building fire: It could take up to two months for a final report on the fire that claimed the life of a firefighter from the Buffalo Fire Department and a specialized fire investigation team with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to be completed, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. "As we await the final report, our office is currently reviewing other materials and evidence to determine if there was any criminal conduct related to the fire," DA John Flynn said. Read more

Corrections officer resigns after being accused of having 'prohibited items' in secure areas of Erie County Correctional Facility: A corrections officer has been charged with three misdemeanors for allegedly bringing contraband into the facility, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Jason Cross, 38, was arrested March 8 and has resigned, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Read more

Williamsville changes course, decides to fill Leatherbarrow's board seat in May: It was one of Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow's final wishes that her Williamsville Central School Board seat be filled, a board member said Tuesday night. But the School Board voted 5-3 to leave the seat open until the annual board election May 16. Leatherbarrow, 46, a former board president, died Saturday after a lengthy illness, five days after her resignation took effect. Read more

WEATHER

Clouds, sun battle as temperatures rise: There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds in the morning before more clouds roll in later in the day. Highs around 45 degrees are expected. Read more

GUSTO

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day all weekend with parades, parties and hooleys: St. Patrick's Day has a long tradition in Buffalo. Once known as one of the top five centers of Irish immigrants, the Queen City still has a vibrant Irish-American community so you'll find there's no shortage of fun as Buffalo pulls out all the stops to celebrate again this year. Read more

Swannie House closed until further notice after death of co-owner Debbie Wiles-Fetterman: Swannie House co-owner Debbie Wiles-Fetterman died March 9, and the historic tavern at 170 Ohio St. is closed until further notice. “She was a fun-loving woman who always had time to chat with us,” said Jim Ormond, a regular at the tavern. “Even when they were busy, she always had time to come over and say 'Hi.' ” Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Who’s teaching kids real fight is not with each other?: The fights that caused the Central Library to close early – and that have broken out in other venues – play into stereotypes earlier generations knew had real implications. Watson asks: Who’s teaching today’s youth that those realities still exist? Read more

Alan Pergament: MGS's upcoming streaming package of Sabres games is overpriced ... by design: According to sources, MSG’s price structure is designed to get into the direct-to-consumer streaming business in a way that protects its current lucrative contracts with cable and satellite providers. The sources explain that if MSG offered a more consumer-friendly streaming deal, it would jeopardize the lucrative deals where it gets most of its revenue. Read more

BILLS

Jordan Poyer, Bills agree to two-year contract extension: The Buffalo Bills are bringing back safety Jordan Poyer on a two-year contract extension, a league sourced confirmed Wednesday to The Buffalo News. News of Poyer's return was first reported by NFL Network. That can be considered a surprise, since it seemed as if Poyer was poised to depart the team he’s spent the past six seasons with, developing into one of the franchise cornerstones in the process. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Tepid Bills activity doesn't make them early winner or loser in free agency – and that's fine: "The Bills don’t qualify as a winner or loser in the free agent/trade market so far. These players and teams do," O'Halloran writes. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' playoff chances take another hit with OT loss to Capitals: Washington beat Buffalo 5-4 with two goals in the shootout. Buffalo (33-28-6) could have earned consecutive victories to start this three-game trip after its playoff hopes dwindled with four losses in a row. Read more

Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi a finalist for Hobey Baker Award: Levi's performance as a junior at Northeastern University earned the Buffalo Sabres prospect two additional honors Wednesday. Levi was named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men's hockey, and won Hockey East Goaltender of the Year. Read more

PHOTOS

