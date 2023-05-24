May 24, 2023

What's behind the sudden influx of migrants in New York?

The surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has made its way to New York City – and now may have an impact on Buffalo.

With hundreds of migrants arriving in New York City every day, Gov. Hochul is looking for places to house some of them in other parts of the state. She has not yet announced where that might be, but while in Buffalo last week, she said she was looking at all options, including dormitories on university campuses.

The Buffalo News takes a look at what is behind the sudden influx of migrants.

– Maki Becker

Erie County to house as-yet-unknown number of migrants, but it's not clear where: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that an as-yet-unknown number of asylum-seekers are coming to Western New York at the direction of Gov. Kathy Hochul. “While we do not yet know where they will be housed, I have been assured the costs associated with their housing, food and other supportive services will be paid for by either New York State or New York City,” Poloncarz said in a prepared statement. “The asylum-seekers coming here are enduring the most difficult situation of their lives, something we should all consider, and are deserving of our respect, compassion and dignity as they work to start a new life in our country.” Read more

Why some Buffalo-area restaurateurs are adding fees or service charges to your bill: In Buffalo, and across the country, a growing group of restaurants are targeting the pay gap for back-of-house workers with per-customer service charges, or adding a flat percentage of the pretax bill. Read more

Silo City developer wins Broadway Barns project: It has been more than 80 years since major sporting events were held at what is now Buffalo's central garage for snowplows, garbage trucks and construction equipment on Broadway. But the current Broadway Barns depot will soon see athletes training, working out and competing once again. City officials have selected a team led by one of the Silo City developers and the former president of McGuire Development Co. to take on the renovation and reuse of the historic former arsenal-turned-event venue, which has been home to the Department of Public Works since 1948. Read more

How proposed salary hikes for Buffalo's elected officials compare to pay in other cities: Buffalo would pay its mayor significantly more than mayors in six comparable cities, if salary hikes recommended by a city commission are adopted by the Buffalo Common Council. Byron W. Brown would earn $178,519 a year, about $61,000 more than the mayor of Pittsburgh and nearly $38,000 more than the mayor of Cleveland, both of which are larger cities, according to the Citizen Salary Review Commission, which recommended raises for Buffalo's elected officials. Read more

Construction at Buffalo Niagara International Airport causes flight pattern, noise changes: For the last couple of weeks, Western New Yorkers may have seen something unusual in the sky above their neighborhoods: airplanes. Planes coming in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport are taking different flight paths because the airport's main runway is closed for construction and all flights to and from the airport are using the backup runway, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. Instead of planes flying in and out from the northeast and southwest over the Cheektowaga and Clarence areas, they are now flying northwest to southeast over Amherst, Williamsville, Depew and Lancaster. Read more

TSA prepares for summer surge in travel from Buffalo airport: Air travel has begun to surge after a two-and-a-half-year slump, with the Buffalo airport experiencing traffic that is nearly at 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Read more

Chance of rain: Partly cloudy with showers developing later in the day. High temperatures in the low 60s. Read more

Gusto Eats guide: Some of the best breakfast sandwiches in Western New York: Here’s an assortment of News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau's favorite breakfast sandwiches in Western New York. Read more

Want to go hiking? These WNY groups can lead the way: Hiking is about going out to enjoy and connect with nature. If what’s stopping you from doing that is companionship or confidence, then check out the following hiking groups. Read more

East Aurora, West Seneca and more Southtowns farmers markets: "We’re spoiled to have so many family farms right in our backyard, and the market is the perfect place to meet these producers in-person," writes Janelle Harb. Read more

Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate falls to a modern-day low as workers remain scarce: The low jobless levels are the result of tepid hiring in a market where population growth is slow, workers are aging and the Covid-19 pandemic pushed thousands of people into retirement ahead of schedule. Read more

KeyBank CEO Chris Gorman confident about financial footing despite industry turmoil: Gorman said Key is on solid financial ground, for one, because Key's business model is completely differentiated from the banks that have experienced challenges. "We have a very, very granular and diverse deposit base. We have 3.5 million customers," he said. "The customers that we have in and around Western New York are the same customers we have in Oregon and Vermont and Ohio." Read more

AG: Erie County medical management firm to pay $550K for 'failing to protect patients' data': Professional Business Systems, which does business as Practicefirst Medical Management Solutions and PBS Medcode Corp., failed to make a timely software update to its networks, which made its files susceptible to a cyberattack, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday. Read more

Sean Kirst: To chanting kids and lots of laughter, Thelma Bonzek clears 100: The former kindergarten and music teacher believes two qualities are key to enjoying our time here, regardless of longevity: love and humor. Read more

Alan Pergament: More bad news for Audacy; recommendations for what to watch, what to avoid: Despite the sale to a noncommercial Christian radio group, Audacy is going to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Read more

Erik Brady: With a little luck, a lot of work and a ton of talent, ex-UB hoops analyst Amy Audibert hits the big time in Miami: “If you look at my career, and put a microscope on it, it was Western New York and Canisius and UB where I got my start,” Amy Audibert says. Read more

OTA Observations: Damar Hamlin doing some drills; new Bills veterans look the part: Safety Damar Hamlin hit a blocking sled with other defensive backs, worked on shadowing other defensive backs who simulated running pass routes and participated in other solo coverage drills. Read more

Von Miller feeling good, 'guarantees' his return won't be later than Week 6: Von Miller says he's not putting a timetable on his return from knee surgery. Yet the Buffalo Bills' star defensive end says his rehabilitation is going well. And he thinks his return to playing games is going to happen in the first half of the season, not the second. Read more

Bills coach Sean McDermott: Quarterback Josh Allen has 'new sense of focus, determination': “Obviously, Josh is an extremely talented player and athlete. Overall, Josh taking his game to another level is being a great decision-maker. We’ve talked about adjusting his style of play enough to keep him healthy and I just think the overall approach to the game – I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason. Not that it was bad before, but he has a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination,” McDermott said. Read more

Amerks take Game 1 of Eastern Conference final with 5-1 win in Hershey: Defenseman Joe Cecconi, a Youngstown native and Buffalo Jr. Sabres alum, scored 14 seconds into the game and his goal was one of two by Rochester in the first period of a 5-1 win that put the Amerks ahead 1-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final series. Read more

