Sept. 3, 2023

What you should know as Covid-19 cases again tick up in Western New York

Primary care physicians at Buffalo Medical Group are starting to hear about slightly more cases of something situated on the back burner in most of our minds this summer: Covid-19.

"Our primary care docs are telling us that it's definitely out there," said Dr. Robert Zielinski, associate medical director of Buffalo Medical Group. "They're seeing it show up again after a lull here."

For Zielinski, who treats an at-risk population in oncology, that means he has been getting more questions lately from patients about how to approach the coming respiratory virus season.

After a period of what he called "virus and vaccine fatigue," he believes "people are starting to become aware again."

State data show that positive tests in Western New York, which includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties, have increased over the past six weeks, though cases remain at very low levels compared to prior years, before home tests were readily available. Most positive home tests aren't reported to the state.

– Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Companies get creative to open younger eyes to skilled trades careers: Around the region, workforce development leaders, businesses and unions are looking for more young people to go into careers in skilled trades. The need has become pressing, with more older workers heading toward retirement and fewer younger workers to take their place. The state Labor Department projects a 20% increase in construction jobs in Western New York from 2020 to 2030, a gain of 4,320 jobs over that span. Read more

On immigration, Langworthy and Higgins echo the nation's great divide: With undocumented migrants flooding over the southern border and making it as far north as Buffalo, Reps. Nick Langworthy and Brian Higgins spoke with The Buffalo News' Jerry Zremski about the issue. And not surprisingly, the Republican congressman and the Democratic congressman disagreed. Read more

Sean Kirst: For young Tuscarora leader and his people, a touch of home within state fair: Just back from serving with a Haudenosaunee delegation to Switzerland – where he helped commemorate the centennial of a 1923 diplomatic mission by Deskaheh, a Cayuga chief – Brennen Ferguson paused this week to relax with his family at the Six Nations community called "Indian Village," at the New York State Fair. Ferguson, 27, who is succeeding Tuscarora legend Leo Henry as chief of the turtle clan, joined with others from his nation in explaining their once-a-year sojourn to the fair: It is both an opportunity for community among old friends from all Six Nations and a chance to remind visitors of the heritage of the Haudenosaunee ... And their future. Read more

'Deceptive' debt collector loses bid to overturn ban outside New York: Debt collector Andrew Fanelli's 2021 settlement with the state Attorney General's Office banned him from several kinds of businesses, but does not specify any geographic boundaries. Read more

No. 19 Wisconsin runs all over UB football, 38-17: Shaun Dolac considered the things that the University at Buffalo football team did right. Then, he considered the things his team did wrong in a 38-17 loss Saturday in its season opener at No. 19 Wisconsin. Read more

Buffalo woman who died in Edison Avenue fire remembered for devout Christian faith, love for pets: A devout Christian faith and love for pets were trademark characteristics of Tonya Jackson, a 51-year-old Buffalonian who died from smoke inhalation from a fire in her second-floor apartment on Edison Avenue early Friday morning. Read more

WEATHER

Mainly sunny Sunday: Except for a few afternoon clouds, the day will be mainly sunny with a high of 78 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

On the Horizon: After longtime CEO's retirement, what's next for one of WNY's largest behavioral health providers?: For the first time in nearly four decades, Anne Constantino is no longer at Horizon Corporations. Constantino retired in June after 37 years with the organization, including 29 years as president and CEO as Horizon became one of Western New York’s largest behavioral health treatment providers. Now, in step two longtime executives to succeed her: Erin DiGirolamo as CEO and Brandy Vandermark-Murray as president. Both have been with Horizon since 2006 and bring, the nonprofit’s board believes, complementary skill sets to guide the organization with more than 800 employees and $70 million in annual revenue into the future. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Temptations are great, but it doesn't feel like the right time for Terry Pegula to get out of hockey: It has to be tempting for Pegula to cash out, Mike Harrington writes. But the pull to stay in the game has to be strong, as well. Simple mandates for the Sabres: Keep selling tickets, keep winning games, get into the playoffs. Those things will make it easier for the owner to stay engaged and not look for the exit. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: The 2023 National Buffalo Wing Festival: The National Buffalo Wing Festival made its return to Highmark Stadium as thousands of wing enthusiasts celebrated the iconic Buffalo food on Saturday. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

