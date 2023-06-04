June 4, 2023

Buffalo AKG Art Museum's opening is almost upon us. Here's what you need to know

Anticipation is building to see the museum we've long known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. What is it going to look like inside?

We're all about to find out.

In just over a week, a transformation that began before most people in the world had ever heard the word "Covid" will be revealed, when one of Buffalo's most famous institutions reopens with a new look and recent name change: Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

A renovation and reimagination that was spurred by the largest private individual donation to a cultural organization in Western New York history will be unveiled on June 12.

The museum announced Friday that the project is not quite finished, but the grand reopening and preview week still will happen as scheduled.

That answered one question. Here are the answers to others.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sean Kirst: Dogs as healing, hope: A community mourns driving force behind Paws for Love: A magnificent portrait by staff photographer Libby March of Phoebe, a soulful 'reading dog,' goes to the heart of this column on the passing of Debbie Braun, visionary behind the SPCA Serving Erie County's extraordinary Paws for Love program. The effort has become a national model on how dogs can offer consolation amid struggle and suffering, whether involving some of the worst heartache and tragedy in the history of Buffalo or in the quiet rooms of libraries, hospitals and nursing homes. Read more

WNY Republicans support debt ceiling deal that NY progressives reject: Right-wing Republicans said it loud and clear: They opposed the bill raising the debt ceiling. But progressive Democrats from New York opposed the measure, too. Read more

UB student group sues, claiming free speech violation after Michael Knowles' visit: Young Americans for Freedom claims the UB Student Association Senate changed its rules to shut down its conservative message in violation of its constitutional rights to free speech and peaceable assembly. Read more

Andrew Dodges gave a fortune to hospice. But the rest of his life story might top that: His gift of approximately $6 million will fund the creation of the Andrew J. and Mary Ann Dodges Center, as well as support hospice care for others in the community. Read more

With Damar Hamlin in attendance, hundreds of Western New Yorkers learn CPR at Highmark Stadium: Rhythmic clicking sounds echoed through Dunn Tire Club at Highmark Stadium on Saturday as hundreds of people from all over Western New York learned the basics of hands-only CPR training. Read more

WEATHER

Sunny Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: How much pressure is Ken Dorsey facing in 2023? Jay Skurski answers readers' questions on Ken Dorsey, Leslie Frazier, preseason predictions, Dalton Kincaid and more. Read more

Inside how Bills evaluated 6 draft picks: Road trips, combine interviews, visits to Buffalo, private workouts: Bills director of player personnel walked The Buffalo News through the team's draft process in selecting six players. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Extending Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver now – and not during season – is a head-scratcher: "The bottom line: Oliver gets his money and the Bills have at least one defensive tackle under contract for 2024. Let’s see if Oliver answers the responsibility of the windfall by providing more impact plays," writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: It was disservice to run out Matt Savoie for pro debut during Amerks' showdown series: "It is easy to understand what the Buffalo Sabres were thinking with Matt Savoie during the Rochester Americans' Eastern Conference final playoff series against Hershey. It was probably just an ill-timed idea," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

BANDITS

Buffalo Bandits rout Colorado Mammoth 13-4 to win first NLL title since 2008

The Buffalo Bandits are champions of the National Lacrosse League. Again and finally.

Again: The Bandits’ 13-4 Game 3 win over the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday night before 18,296 at KeyBank Center was the fifth in franchise history.

Finally: The Bandits won the title for the first time since 2008 and ended a three-appearance losing streak in the final, including losing last year to the Mammoth.

“It’s a dream come true – a weight off my shoulders, a weight off all our shoulders,” said Bandits forward Dhane Smith said. “I think that was our most complete game of the year. I’m so thankful. I’m in shock right now.”

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Complete coverage: A busy weekend for high school sports in Western New York: It was a busy Saturday for high school sports teams from Western New York. From New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West Regionals to the Georgetown Cup in Monsignor Martin Athletic Association baseball to the Section VI state qualifier in track and field, The Buffalo News has you covered. Read more

PHOTOS

Hands-Only CPR event trains hundreds in lifesaving skill: The American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield hosted a Hands-Only CPR educational event at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday. Buffalo News Photographer Libby March was present to document the day, which also included remarks and autographs from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, field games and snacks for attendees. See the photos here.

