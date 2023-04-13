April 13, 2023

What to expect in Mark Poloncarz's State of the County address

In laying out county priorities in this year's State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is focusing on matters that touch on a broad cross section of people and places.

In addition to $2.5 million to lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of a new, consolidated Erie County jail, the millions of dollars worth in new investments and programs would affect city, suburban and rural residents and require County Legislature support.

The county executive, who is up for re-election this year, is buoyed by a year-end surplus for 2022 that exceeds $50 million, plus millions more in federal stimulus money that must be spent or committed by the end of next year. That makes it possible for him to roll out a series of high-profile programs and projects as part of his look ahead for the coming year.

Poloncarz is also pushing initiatives that reflect the hardships and heartbreak the community faced over the last 12 months while highlighting the successes of county government and the community in meeting them.

"We've gotten through adversities, coming together as a community," Poloncarz said in a meeting this week with The Buffalo News. "And this was a really, really terrible last year. So we have to band together to address these issues and then start talking about the issues that we face in our community that we can have an impact on."

– Sandra Tan

Turmoil at Nardin Academy as faculty, parents, alums question school leadership

The first sign of faculty dissatisfaction with the leadership at Nardin Academy began with a letter to the board of trustees from teachers at the Montessori school in April 2022, nine months after President Sandra Betters began working at Nardin.

The next letter came a month later from high school faculty, complaining of low morale due to the new president's aloofness, lack of appreciation for school culture and traditions, and instances of "intimidation."

The gulf between large numbers of Nardin faculty and staff, as well as many parents and alumnae, and the president and board leadership has only grown wider.

Turmoil at the 166-year-old Catholic institution centers on Betters, the second-year leader who oversees a college preparatory high school for girls as well as co-ed lower, middle and Montessori schools.

Since Betters arrived, enrollment has dropped, 24 faculty and staff members have left and at least one key donor has withheld a pledge to support the school financially. The board of trustees has become divided and many alumnae and parents feel outraged over what is happening, according to documents and statements The Buffalo News has viewed and interviews with 37 present and former faculty and staff members, parents, former students and others with ties to the private institution.

Betters and Board Chair Tish Van Dyke told The News they and the board have tried to address the dissension, which they said flows from widespread changes at Nardin.

Betters was hired with a mandate from the board and the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, a religious order of nuns that founded the school, to make more strides in diversity and equity and to implement other changes to make the school more sustainable for the long term, the two leaders said.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

A weekend of remembrances planned for 1-year mark of May 14 massacre: A day of learning. A day of community gathering. And a day of solemn remembrance. A weekend of events reflecting on the racist massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue is planned for the weekend of its one-year mark. “The racially motivated mass shooting shook our community to its core. It was a day the unthinkable happened," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement announcing the "5/14 Remembrance Weekend: Reflection, Health and Hope." Read more

Tonawanda town employee charged with DWI, fired after street sweeper tips over on 290: A Town of Tonawanda employee who was operating a town street sweeper when it tipped over last week on the I-290 expressway was charged with driving while intoxicated and was later fired, authorities said Wednesday. Town police say Roger D. Murphy, who worked in the Highway Department and once ran for highway superintendent, was at the wheel of a 2020 Freightliner sweeper truck about 10:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 290, near the Colvin Avenue exit, when the accident took place. Read more

WEATHER

Sunny days continue: Skies will be mainly sunny Thursday with a high near 60 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Food Truck Tuesdays among summer events announced for Larkin Square: Food Truck Tuesdays and Live at Larkin, two of summer's most popular ongoing festivals, are among the seasonal events announced for Larkin Square. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Long-delayed Lawrence apartment project ready to advance, with demolitions: Three years after winning final city approval for a five-story apartment building on the edge of the Fruit Belt neighborhood, developer Timothy LeBoeuf may finally be moving forward with the $25 million project. LeBoeuf’s Symphony Property Management and two affiliates have applied for demolition permits to take down a pair of dilapidated houses on Michigan Avenue and Maple Street. Those houses – at 995 Michigan and 240 Maple – would be on either side of the proposed construction project, dubbed The Lawrence. Read more

Gronkowskis' NexGen Fitness to open in Williamsville: The Gronkowski family is expanding its NexGen Fitness empire with a second location in Western New York. After premiering its private personal training gym in downtown Buffalo, the fitness-focused family is opening a gym at 5933 Main St. in Williamsville, across from Williamsville South High School. The gym will occupy the former space of Red Level Boxing, sandwiched between Woodhouse Spa and Lloyd Taco Factory, on the first floor of Bevilacqua Development's Lymstone Lofts building at the corner of Main and Hirschfield streets. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Why do I have an AR-15? Call it ‘white nationalist’ insurance: In a racial climate in which the scab has been ripped from wounds we thought were healing, an AR-style rifle is insurance against white nationalists who don’t just want to take back the country, but who want to take the country back – back to a time none of us should want to return to, Watson says. Read more

Jeff Simon: That 'Succession' episode you've been hearing raves about? Believe them. It was THAT good: "The brilliance of the episode cannot be overstated," Simon says. "Everything about it. What took this episode a mere few minutes in Jesse Armstrong's series is that, as it played out, you had no idea it wasn't some elaborate hoax of a sort that, in a moment of consummately believable paternal malevolence, Logan Roy was playing on his children." Read more

Alan Pergament: After a bumpy start, the final season of 'Mrs. Maisel' is close to perfection: The entire season of nine episodes of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" made available for review illustrates creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has devised a fantastic finish that comes full circle from the first captivating episode of the series, Pergament says. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: Historically deep class makes tight end a first-round option for Bills: “I think the tight end group is the best I've seen in the last 10 years," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said recently on a conference call. "I have 11 tight ends that I have top three round grades on, which is ridiculous number. It is just a really, really good group." Read more

Second round may be a sweet spot for Bills to land receiver, says ESPN's Mel Kiper: ESPN analyst Mel Kiper projects the Bills will take linebacker Trenton Simpson of Clemson with the 27th pick in the first round, then forecasts North Carolina slot receiver Josh Downs to the Bills with the 59th pick in the second round. Read more

Bills continue to do their work on top wide receivers available in NFL draft: Since 2015, the Bills have used a top-125 pick on a receiver just once (Zay Jones No. 31 in 2017) although they traded their first-round pick in ’20 to Minnesota for Stefon Diggs. But this is the year to prioritize a receiver in the first two rounds. The talent will be on the board. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Last call for this season's Sabres, the group that finally set the stage for franchise's future: "Kevyn Adams and Don Granato have the potential to be the modern-day version of Darcy Regier and Lindy Ruff. And someday soon, they have a chance to build a team that could become as revered as the ones we saw in 2006 and 2007," writes Harrington. Read more

Sabres' Craig Anderson undecided about future but at peace in final days of 20th season: “Buffalo was a place that ... put me in a situation where you start thinking about the next steps of your career as far as learning from Donny, learning from Kevyn and being put in a situation to give back to the younger players.” Anderson said. Read more

PHOTOS

