March 26, 2023

What preceded the abrupt resignation of UB pediatrics chair?

Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz abruptly resigned this month as pediatrics department chair at University at Buffalo's medical school and as president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics, ending his more than four-year run as a top health care leader for the region's infants, children and adolescents.

Gone, too, was his pediatric chief-of-service role at Buffalo's John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, which contracts with UBMD Pediatrics for physicians.

The sudden moves raised questions about what led to the resignation of a prominent pediatric cardiologist who arrived in Buffalo in late 2018.

Beneath the surface, however, a culture existed under Lipshultz that could be hostile, which caused an outflow of physicians from the practice plan and the pediatrics department, according to two lawsuits against UBMD Pediatrics and interviews with more than a half-dozen people familiar with the situation.

The situation came to a head late last month when Lipshultz terminated a leading clinical genetics expert, who had spoken up in internal meetings about the culture under Lipshultz.

– Jon Harris

RELATED: Patients, donors upset over clinical genetics expert's termination from UBMD Pediatrics: When Dr. Taosheng Huang arrived in Buffalo in September 2020, it meant the region had secured a difficult-to-find clinician with decades of experience diagnosing, treating and managing genetic and metabolic conditions in children. But on Feb. 23, Huang received a termination notice from UBMD Pediatrics, upsetting his patients and research donors. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Canada ups commitment to Great Lakes, but some wonder: Is it too late and a loonie short?: Canada last week committed an additional $306 million in U.S. dollars to its Great Lakes cleanup effort – but experts say that still pales in comparison with the U.S. effort. Read more

Expelled member of Country Club of Buffalo sues in bid to clear his name: A Williamsville attorney is suing the Country Club of Buffalo after, he contends, he was unfairly expelled from the private club over false allegations of child sex abuse from decades ago. Patrick Rimar, who joined the Amherst club in 1975, was kicked out by the club's board of governors last year after an anonymous letter accused him of molesting a teenage boy years ago, according to Rimar's lawsuit. An Amherst police investigation into the claims could not substantiate the accusations. Read more

Community devastated after convicted Salamanca killer gets parole: The family of Penny Brown is outraged that her killer, now a 39-year-old man, will be paroled this week. Edward M. Kindt of Salamanca was sentenced when he was a teenager to nine years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the 1999 rape and murder of Brown. Read more

Strip club owner facing trial arrested on new charges of witness tampering: Peter G. Gerace Jr., 55, was arrested Friday on new charges after he was accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to a potential witness against him, according to federal court documents and his attorney. Gerace, owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club, is slated to go to trial on charges of bribing a DEA agent and conspiring to engage in drug trafficking and human trafficking. Read more

Storm cuts power to more than 7,000 in WNY, downs trees across roadways: A severe windstorm swept through Western New York Saturday evening, downing powerlines and toppling trees across roadways. Read more

Opposition calms slightly as Douglas Development's Elmwood Bidwell project begins to accelerate: About 30 residents and business owners in the Elmwood Village gathered Saturday morning to receive a progress update and share parking fears about the controversial Elmwood Bidwell project that sits immediately northwest of Elmwood Avenue's intersection with Bidwell Parkway. Read more

Arrest made in graffiti at Amherst anti-abortion center: Police said Hannah Kamke, 39, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Officials at CompassCare, 1230 Eggert Road, said someone spray-painted "LIARS" on its sign around 12:30 a.m. March 17. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

WEATHER

Wind sticks around under partly cloudy skies: Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph, with an expected high temperature in the low 40s. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: More than ever, close friend urging monument to basketball legend Randy Smith: For the third time in 10 years, Durie Burns – close friend of the late Randy Smith – is attempting to ignite a movement to build a monument in Smith's honor. The mission takes on urgency for one big reason: The youngest people to remember Smith's magic with the old Buffalo Braves are now approaching retirement age. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: What will the changes at running back mean for the offense?: It remains to be seen if James Cook-Damien Harris-Nyheim Hines will be an upgrade on what the Bills have previously had at the running back position, Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

Deonte Harty's speedy college days provide glimpse of what he brings to Bills: “I just remember standing on the sidelines, and when he would go back to return punts, everybody in the stands would stand up to watch," former Assumption College coach Bob Chesney said. Read more

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell to visit Bills, according to report: Campbell, listed at 6-foot-8 and 307 pounds, was released by the Baltimore Ravens after he had 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 14 games last season. He played 548 snaps last season. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Patience pays off for Sabres with Kyle Okposo's game-winner vs. Isles: Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo broke a scoreless tie with a goal 13:31 into the third period to support a strong defensive effort, and Jeff Skinner added an empty-netter in a 2-0 win over the New York Islanders. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Maple Weekend at Letchworth State Park: Visitors at Letchworth State Park explored the process of making maple syrup on Saturday. The park featured four interactive exhibits showing how tree sap is harvested and the various ways it can be converted into maple syrup. See the photos here.

Photos: Scenes from Springtime in the Country at Hamburg Fairgrounds: Attendees enjoyed displays of various artwork, decorations, clothing and jewelry at Springtime in the Country at Hamburg Fairgrounds on Saturday. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

