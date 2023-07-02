July 2, 2023

What is Phil Rumore's legacy? It depends on whom you ask

Phil Rumore thought he had escaped.

The 81-year-old longtime Buffalo Teachers Federation president believed he dodged any ceremonial recognition for his four decades leading one of Buffalo's largest unions, which ended Friday.

For a man with an outspoken dislike for his own birthday, he intended to depart his professional role with minimal fanfare, declining to attend the June school board meeting to receive an award.

Instead, a few days before his retirement, he penned a letter of gratitude to the board and later accepted a personalized plaque of a buffalo at his West Side office.

He'd given away most of his trademark duck figurines and removed the pictures of Albert Einstein from his office, but had a few appointments prior to his last day.

Thursday morning, he agreed to introduce incoming union president Rich Nigro to Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams. It was not the small meeting he and his union vice president, Rebecca Pordum, expected.

School board members and administrators all showed up for a final farewell, sharing their appreciation for Rumore's efforts, even if they sometimes clashed.

Rumore, clearly touched by the gesture, shed a few tears when recounting the surprise during an interview that afternoon with The Buffalo News. He quickly pulled it together, then groused about the attention.

"I'm still mad at the superintendent," he said.

That quick sense of humor, and his quirks, belie the fireworks he often ignited during his 42 years at the helm of the BTF as he aimed to bolster the effectiveness of Buffalo teachers, regardless of adversaries he made along the way.

– Ben Tsujimoto

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Mayville's water now free of forever chemical, but questions persist over health impacts: Clean water advocates said Mayville is a case study for why state and federal governments need to be more aggressive in forcing water suppliers to monitor and treat for a growing number of emerging contaminants. Read more

As Deb Rogers exits, incoming Williamsville Mayor Christine Hunt eyes new tone in the village: Outspoken Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers, who has draw support and opposition in equal measure for her strident criticism of Covid-19 rules, leaves office Monday. The divisiveness that marked much of her tenure continued through last week's Village Board meeting. But Rogers' successor, Trustee Christine Hunt, wants to set a new tone at Village Hall. Read more

'Incredibly proud of Buffalo': The 11 Day Power Play Community Shift wrapped up its seventh year with a record 2,300 players, who all fundraised for three beneficiaries: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Camp Good Days. Read more

Allegany County man charged with tying up pit bull owner, burning the dog in a barrel: Jeremy Vankuren was charged with felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated animal cruelty, along with three misdemeanors, New York State Police said Saturday. Vankuren was at home on county Route 23 in the town of Hume on June 19 when he restrained a 28-year-old male to a chair outside the residence, police said. Investigators said he then took the owner's red-nosed pit bull, placed it into a burning barrel in front of the man and set the dog ablaze. Read more

WEATHER

Soggy Sunday: Expect showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 75 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

An inside look at how simulated patients play key role in training future nurses: Simulations will play a greater role in nursing education now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law to allow nursing students to substitute them for up to 30% of the minimum 500-plus hours of clinical experience. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: As longtime mentor steps back, Tommy McClam is confident in his young men: Several people made the same point Thursday at the aching, emotional farewell for Tommy McClam, senior director of the Say Yes Boys & Men of Color Initiative, who is stepping away from that job, at 66: If Buffalo had 100 Tommy McClams – driven by the same selfless love and empathy – it might change the entire city. Read more

BILLS

Bills training camp questions: Will running back Nyheim Hines have bigger role offensively?: No question that Nyheim Hines will continue to make an impact as a kick/punt returner this year. But entering training camp on July 25, what kind of role will he have offensively? Will it be a big role? Read more

SABRES

How Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton fit in Sabres' plans on defense: Suddenly, the Sabres have a surplus of nine defensemen on an NHL contract next season: Dahlin, Power, Johnson, Clifton, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin, Riley Stillman and Jacob Bryson. Adams and his staff have months to decide when and how to create room on the roster. Read more

Mike Harrington: Erik Johnson's Stanley Cup moment is the big reason he was attractive to the Sabres: "Erik Johnson has gone where the Sabres want to go. Cut through all the ins and outs of free agency and that’s why the Sabres have brought the veteran defenseman to Buffalo as he gets into the twilight of his career," Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

