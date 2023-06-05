June 5, 2023

What drugs have replaced opioid painkillers? The answers may surprise you

Just because opioid painkillers are too addictive to be prescribed with great frequency doesn't mean people stopped feeling serious pain.

What it does mean is that health care providers have had to become much more careful and creative about how they address pain issues in patients.

That means turning to other drug classifications used to treat other types of health conditions, which may also happen to address pain.

We took a look at nearly 10 years of drug data to get a better picture of the pain treatment landscape here.

– Sandra Tan

No room at Vive, the Buffalo shelter that has long welcomed asylum-seekers: The East Side shelter can house about 120 people at a time, but with new clients showing up daily it has been a challenge for the staff to find housing for everyone. Read more

Seneca gaming bill raises concern for racinos in Hamburg, Batavia: Leadership at Batavia Downs believes the wording in a bill sponsored by Democratic State Sen. Tim Kennedy would effectively lead to the shuttering of three racinos in the state. Read more

West Herr wants to build a new dealership on Transit Road in Cheektowaga. Homeowners have concerns: The auto group proposed a new car lot on 16 acres of vacant land along Transit Road, between Strasmer Road and Como Park Boulevard in the Town of Cheektowaga. Read more

Buffalo Diocese seeks updated value of 37 properties as it looks to settle abuse claims: More than three dozen Buffalo Diocese properties could soon be appraised for current values that ultimately may factor heavily into a settlement with sexual abuse claimants in the diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy court. Read more

Buffalo Common Council urges use of ID kits to help find missing children: The aim is to expedite the identification process in cases involving missing or endangered children while also enhancing child protection efforts. Read more

As Heart, Love and Soul celebrates 40 years, food pantry confronts higher costs, more need: Heart, Love and Soul opened as a food pantry in Niagara Falls in 1983. As it celebrates it 40th anniversary, the food pantry has flourished into a full nonprofit hunger relief and social care campus – and the community's need for help hasn't diminished. Read more

Attorneys trying to overturn conviction of Niagara Falls man say prosecutors withheld evidence: Darius M. Belton testified at a hearing Wednesday in Niagara County Court that Michael D. Agee did not participate in either crime for which a jury convicted him 10 years ago. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: From coach to star players, scenes from Buffalo Bandits' post-game celebration: What was the scene like after the Buffalo Bandits won their first National Lacrosse League title since 2008? A look through the words of coach John Tavares and three players. Read more

Cloudy to start: Partly cloudy and hazy. Highs in the mid-70s. Read more

Behind Buffalo's TLC connection: Bill Diggins has meant business, and more, for iconic group: Diggins, who grew up in South Buffalo and later established himself as a music manager in New York and Los Angeles, has been managing TLC for more than two decades. Read more

Bills safety Damar Hamlin launches Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour: On Saturday at Highmark Stadium Hamlin launched the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, which will bring CPR training and distribute automated external defibrillators to communities around the country. Read more

2023 Buffalo Pride Parade: Check out the scene at Sunday's Buffalo Pride Parade. View images here

