Aug. 12, 2023

What cost overruns could mean for Bills stadium project, fans

The price of the new Buffalo Bills stadium keeps climbing.

According to a source close to the project, cost overruns on the new stadium could bring the projected cost of the project to as high as $1.7 billion.

That’s up to $300 million more than the original price tag of $1.4 billion, which came from an initial analysis the team conducted in 2020, and still significantly higher than the latest projections by the team from March of $1.54 billion.

The projected increased cost of supplies and materials, like structural steel, continue to be blamed for the rising stadium cost. But larger bid packages for items like concrete and some specialty steel have not been awarded yet, so it is still difficult to put a precise price tag on the project, and its possible costs could increase even more.

The Bills are responsible for paying for any cost overruns in the stadium project, so the projected $300 million increase would have to be paid by the team and its owners, Terry and Kim Pegula.

What is not clear is how the Bills will respond to the higher stadium costs that they will have to bear.

– Mike Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'I'm anxious to see what I'm doing a year from now': Revolutionary heart disease treatment comes to WNY: Barry Wilkins couldn't lift things heavier than 10 pounds, ride his motorcycle or walk up stairs without breathing heavily when chronic heart failure hit him. "I just feel like I'm all dead," he told his family doctor. Now, Wilkins, 79, of East Concord, is as active as before his symptoms started. He's building decks, mowing his lawn and will soon resume riding his motorcycle, thanks to a groundbreaking medical treatment. Read more

'Thrilling but surreal': UB co-designers of 'Architect Barbie' see creation in new movie: The two University at Buffalo employees who helped to co-create the "Architect Barbie" doll for Mattel a dozen years ago were thrilled to see their creation in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" movie. Kelly Hayes McAlonie, director of campus planning, and Despina Stratigakos, a professor in the School of Architecture and Planning, had pushed Mattel to create a Barbie figure that could inspire more girls to consider a career in the male-dominated field of architecture. Read more

Tops pilots Double-Up Food Bucks for produce at Jefferson, Niagara Falls stores: For every dollar shoppers spend using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to buy produce, they will receive a dollar coupon – up to $5 per day – for more produce in the future. The coupons have no expiration date and can be “stacked” to increase buying power and access to healthy food for those who need it most. The new benefit is a pilot of New York’s Double Up Food Bucks program. Read more

Roundabout under consideration for bustling Hamburg town-village intersection: The town will conduct a community workshop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today in Town Hall to explore the possibility of a roundabout at McKinley Parkway and Clark Street. Read more

Arrest made in homicide that resulted from domestic incident Monday: Savon Stewart, 29, of no permanent address, was taken into custody Thursday by patrol officers and charged with second-degree murder, according to police. Read more

Feds charge Canadian man after seizing 900 pounds of cocaine in Detroit-to-Buffalo rig: U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said 37-year-old Ahmed El Kady, a citizen of Canada, was arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court. Read more

Pair of Tonawanda men charged in Buffalo stolen vehicle case: Using the Erie County Sheriff's Office's helicopter and city surveillance cameras, police tracked the vehicle, which was stolen about 8:15 p.m. Thursday near East Delavan Avenue and Suffolk Street, Buffalo police said. Kevin L. Tucker, 19, and Darrel D. Cook, 19, were each charged with two felonies: third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Tonawanda police said. Read more

Woman charged with shoving children's faces in feces: Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation started looking into a possible child abuse incident on Wednesday and determined that Ravyn Cramer, 26, of Angelica, shoved the faces of the two children under 7 years old in feces as a form of punishment, leading to injuries to the children. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Doctor, Doctor; Courting the stuffed toy vote; Yes, THAT Melissa Holmes: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Rocky first half of weekend; cool start next week: The approach of a warm front will trigger a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during Saturday’s predawn hours into the start of the day, Paul says. Following a few lingering spotty showers and thunderstorms on a humid Saturday night, Sunday will be the drier day, with humidity dropping back to moderate levels, and the sky becoming partly sunny under a westerly flow. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: From its use of anchors to its lengthier stories, WKBW news is doing things differently: "I admit to not having watched Channel 7’s newscasts as much as its competitors until recently because it hasn’t been competitive, ratings-wise," Pergament says. "But over the last several weeks, I’ve devoted more time to watching WKBW news than its rivals. I’ve been impressed by some of its reporters, but that is a story for another time." Read more

Erik Brady: Rich Stadium's first traffic jam part of memorable stadium debut for Bills ball boy: This month it is 50 years since the Buffalo Bills opened their new stadium in Orchard Park. Chuck Maryan remembers it well. He was a Buffalo Bills ball boy then. Read more

BILLS

Four Buffalo Bills players to watch in preseason opener against Colts: The Buffalo Bills open the preseason at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo News' Bills writers each offer a player to watch and why. Read more

First preseason game means things are about to get real for Bills rookie O'Cyrus Torrence: His enticing blend of size and agility is the main reason the Bills were thrilled to land him in the second round – especially when it was widely believed he could have been chosen in the first. Torrence is in a competition with Ryan Bates to be the starter at right guard. Read more

PHOTOS

A night on the midway at the Erie County Fair: News Staff Photographer Joshua Bessex spent an evening documenting the lights and motion along the James E. Strates Midway at the Erie County Fair on Friday. View images

