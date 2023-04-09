April 9, 2023

'Beacon of culture': What Buffalo AKG learned from the Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art's eight-year, $330 million expansion and renovation, completed in 2013, succeeded in bolstering one of the world's great encyclopedic museums, providing more exhibition space and better navigation throughout the 107-year-old institution.

But the spacious atrium may have been the biggest success of all, from its "wow factor" to creating a space used by museumgoers and non-art visitors alike.

It is something a group from the Buffalo AKG Art Museum visited four years ago as it tried to reimagine the museum, leaving an indelible impression that found its way into the reworking of the 1962 addition, now the Seymour H. Knox Building.

"It was an amazing learning process," said Jillian Jones, Buffalo AKG's director of advancement. "A lot of what we learned from Cleveland was watching how visitors intuitively interacted with the space. It very much informed what we ended with."

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Expiring dreams: $833 million in winning New York Lottery tickets uncashed since 2018: Who would buy a lottery ticket and fail to pick up their prize? Actually, a lot of people, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. Since 2018, more than $833 million worth of winning New York Lottery tickets have expired because the winners failed to redeem them, the commission said in response to questions from The Buffalo News. Read more

Na Zdrowie! Northtowns distiller and restaurant owner put a new twist on popular Dyngus Day beverage: Dean Hyder, owner of Old Scotland Road Distillery, and Jeannine Morlacci owner of Morluski's, a Polish-Italian restaurant, combined their cooking and distilling skills two years ago to make two kinds of krupnik, a liquor normally forged with vodka. Customers have clamored for it since, especially on Dyngus Day. “They go insane,” Morlacci said. “It’s our biggest seller that day.” Read more

Cheektowaga supervisor cleared of criminal allegations made by Council member: The Erie County District Attorney's Office has closed an inquiry into a claim that Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski received improper tax exemptions. "There's no evidence," said Gary Borek, Benczkowski's attorney. Benczkowski, who is in her eighth year as supervisor, was seeking the Democratic endorsement for a Town Council member position during the Cheektowaga Democratic Committee's endorsement meeting earlier this year. Read more

UB to study ways to help online grocery shoppers eat healthier: Would families who do their grocery shopping online eat better if their shopping carts were preloaded with healthy choices? Researchers at the University at Buffalo aim to find out. Read more

County Office for Health Equity offers Mental Health First Aid trainings: The Erie County Department of Health will host the first of several Mental Health First Aid trainings in the city this spring on April 15 at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium. A second will follow May 6 at the Frank E. Merriweather Library. “Mental Health First Aid is a nationally recognized program that aims to make this important training as common as CPR,” said Kelly Wofford, director of the county Office of Health Equity. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: A long-delayed Bisons home opener grows in meaning: For 'Fan of the Year' Sean Simms and a community of regulars as close as family at Sahlen Field, this year's home opener for the Buffalo Bisons – after a lethal and exhausting winter – was about a whole lot more than a first pitch. Read more

WEATHER

Blessed sunshine! Expected sunny and dry stretch sparks optimism in Buffalo: The prospect of an extended period of sunny and dry weather that took hold during the holiday weekend was greeted with relief and optimism from event organizers, runners, parks administrators, a sports team and even local meteorologists. Phillip Pandolfo, with the National Weather Service Buffalo, said Saturday there should be plenty of sun in the forecast over the next week, with no mention of precipitation in the service's seven-day forecast. Read more

GUSTO

A guide to Dyngus Day festivities for 2023: Haven't made plans for Dyngus Day yet? Here's a look at some of what is planned this year. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: Depth at defensive end should allow Bills to wait to address pass rush: The Bills have sunk major resources into the defensive end position, the hope being they can create pressure with a four-man pass rush. A verdict hasn’t been returned on those decisions. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Should Buffalo consider Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at No. 27?: Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 games for the Irish. If the Bills are keen on adding a tight end, they could wait until the second or third rounds, Ryan O'Halloran writes in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Sabres are survivors in thriller that sure felt like the playoffs: Around these parts, Saturday is probably as close to a playoff game as you're going to get this season. The Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in KeyBank Center was flat-out thrilling hockey. Read more

Observations: Another 'special' performance by Rasmus Dahlin keeps Sabres alive: Rasmus Dahlin delivered one goal and two assists with the Buffalo Sabres fighting to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, then his blocked shot in the third period led to Tage Thompson’s game-winner in a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Fun at the Seneca-Babcock Community Association Easter Egg Hunt: Children gathered eggs and played with Easter bunnies during the Seneca-Babcock Community Association Easter Egg Hunt at Arlene Mychajliw Community Center on Saturday. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.