July 26, 2023

Buffalo, Niagara Falls crime analysis centers demonstrate value as state's network grows

The morning after a quadruple shooting in Buffalo two years ago that took the life of a 3-year-old boy, an analyst from the Erie Crime Analysis Center set out to identify the silver SUV seen leaving the scene.

She dug into video footage from Buffalo Police Department pole cameras, records from the state Department of Motor Vehicles and data from city police license plate readers.

About four hours later, and roughly 12 hours after the shooting, the analyst had her answer: a silver Ford Escape, with a sunroof, roof rack and license plate KGY 5436, registered to a Cheektowaga woman, who earlier this year was convicted of being behind the wheel at the time and an accomplice in the deadly violence.

That is just one example of how the Erie Crime Analysis Center, part of a network of 10 centers across the state, has helped local law enforcement agencies.

Even as recently as about five years ago, state officials had to work to convince some in law enforcement to participate in the state's network, said Rossana Rosado, commissioner of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

But that hesitation has largely evaporated, Rosado said.

"We say 'CAC,' people want it," she said.

That is because, like in the case of the July 2021 quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive, it is a resource that has proven valuable.

– Aaron Besecker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Tim Kennedy raises $662K in 6 months as State Legislature's top fundraiser: Over the past six months, State Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo raised vastly more campaign funds than any member of the State Legislature. Amid speculation that Kennedy could ultimately run to be Buffalo's next mayor, he hasn’t been shy about spending the windfall, either, sending out three campaign mailers this spring touting accomplishments in Albany. Read more

Council delays votes on Braymiller lifeline and $60M in pandemic funds, plans special session: The owner of Braymiller Market will have to wait a few days longer to find out if the Buffalo Common Council will give it the $562,000 in Covid pandemic-related funds he says it needs to keep the downtown store open. The Council did not take action Tuesday on the Braymiller request, but instead will hold a still-to-be-scheduled special session by the end of the month to vote on that and the allocation of $60 million in other pandemic-related funds. Read more

Killer of mom who inflicted 'moral and psychic harm' on victim, family gets 25 to life: A man convicted by a jury last month of killing his former romantic partner was sentenced in Erie County Court Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison. Keith Renaldo Jr., of Brant, was convicted in June of second-degree murder in the killing of Gina J. Baca, 45, of Angola. Read more

19 days, 91 stolen parking meters: Buffalo man faces charges over bizarre crime spree: A Buffalo man awaiting court dates on several theft-related charges was charged with stealing 91 city parking meters that went missing over a 19-day period in May. Peter P. Christopher, 51, also is accused of taking 60 car rims and damaging an exhaust system and an air compressor in an attempt to take them in three other incidents dating to Jan. 23. Read more

Marine Drive residents get first peek at layouts for proposed new complex: Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority officials invited Marine Drive residents to an open house Tuesday afternoon to get a first look at architectural renderings and interior layouts for the first phase of the new project. Read more

Family, colleagues dedicate street signs to longtime McKinley High School principal: About 150 people gathered Tuesday in front of McKinley for a dedication of Crystal Boling-Barton Way, the new name for a two-block stretch of Elmwood Avenue that honors the longtime principal. Read more

Buffalo man pleads guilty to threat connected to Tops mass shooting: 'Poor attempt at satire.': A 25-year-old Buffalo resident pleaded guilty to a felony Tuesday, admitting he created the Twitter handle "@ConklinHero" and posted that he and "associates" were targeting four area stores "only looking to kill blacks." Rolik Walker's threat came two days after the racist mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. All 10 people who were killed in the May 14 massacre were Black, as was one of the three wounded survivors. The convicted killer in the Tops shooting is from Conklin. Read more

Williamsville's top manager calls vote to oust her 'just not right': Williamsville's top administrator said the mayor's decision to replace her was "absolutely" made for personal reasons and not because of her job performance. The Village Board on Monday voted without comment to hire Sue Canell as administrator/clerk-treasurer, replacing Judy Kindron, who had held the post since 2019. Read more

In surprise, Grand Island supervisor will leave office next week: Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney will resign from his position next week, an abrupt departure that hands the job to one of the candidates running to replace him. Whitney, a Republican, had previously announced he would not seek re-election this year. But instead of finishing out his term, which runs through Dec. 31, he now will step down effective Aug. 4. Read more

Teen drowns at Woodlawn Beach: A teenager drowned at Woodlawn Beach State Park Monday afternoon, according to state police. State police said troopers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. after two teenage boys entered the water at the beach and one of them, Aiden R. Walden, 16, of Lackawanna, was unable to keep his head above water. Read more

WEATHER

A very warm Wednesday: The expected high will be in the upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Read more

GUSTO

Catch live music – and more – under the silos at Duende: There are some venues, such as Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the setting is equally as important as the musician who is filling it with sound. Duende at Silo City is one of those venues. Grain elevators loom like skyscrapers over Duende, a bar, restaurant and music venue along the Buffalo River. On most evenings Thursday through Sunday (and Saturday afternoons), musicians play on one of Duende’s four stages. Read more

Alan Pergament: Robert Lieberman's Hollywood dream included directing a fantasy Bills Super Bowl win: If any present day UB students aspire to have a Hollywood career, they should get plenty of encouragement just by reading Lieberman’s Buffalo-to-Hollywood success story. Lieberman, UB's first film major, started his filmmaking career shooting Buffalo Bills coaching films during the disastrous 1968 season, when the team went 1-12-1. He went on to an award-winning career directing commercials before directing movies and television. Read more

North American premiere of 'Carmina Burana' at Artpark promises to be epic: Artpark’s July 29 presentation of Carl Orff’s epic masterpiece “Carmina Burana” promises to be an entertainment of an equally epic scale. Famously popular music from the classical canon staged with 21st century technology, its appeal reaches across genres and ages. And, if you think you’ve never heard of “Carmina Burana” (an Italian entrée? A Latin curse?) be assured that you have. Many times. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Students flooded the Buffalo Niagara job market in June – and just about all of them found work: Even a gusher of students looking for summer jobs couldn't push the Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate off its historic lows. The region's unemployment rate stood at 3.2% during June, up slightly from 3.1% in May, even though more than 11,000 new workers started looking for jobs as the school year came to an end, the state Labor Department reported Tuesday. And with companies hungry to hire workers after struggling to find them as the pandemic eased, they snapped them up quickly. The jobless rate during June was the lowest for that month since at least 1990 and was tied for the fourth-lowest for any month during that span. Read more

Strong applicants, and more of them, for 43North competition: There's still plenty of interest in the 43North startup competition as it enters its ninth year. 43North received a bump in applicants for the 2023 competition. And it is a field that promises not to disappoint, said Colleen Heidinger, president at 43North. The accelerator program, embarking on its latest competition in October, has 951 applications to sort through from prospective participants. Read more

22nd Century Group replaces CEO after its stock plummets: 22nd Century Group has made a change at CEO, completed a stock sale and launched a cost-cutting effort. John Miller was named interim CEO of the Buffalo-based plant technology company. James A. Mish, who served as CEO for about three years, remains a board member. Read more

BILLS

Von Miller, Jordan Phillips to start Bills training camp on active/physically-unable-to-perform list: Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller will start training camp on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues his rehab from knee surgery. The Bills made that announcement Tuesday, a day ahead of the start of training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. Joining Miller on the active/PUP list will be defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Read more

With Bills training camp set to start, looking back at 10 biggest offseason storylines: Summer break is over for the Buffalo Bills. The first training camp practice for the team will be held at 9:45 a.m. Here is a look back at the top 10 storylines of the Bills’ offseason. Read more

PHOTOS

