July 1, 2023

Was your Kia stolen? These Facebook sleuths want to help you

The posts to the WNY Stolen Vehicles Facebook page run the gamut.

• "HELP! Last night my 2019 Silver KIA Sportage was stolen on Niagara Street between Frost Bakery and Mint Mojito Bar."

• "Black dodge Durango.... left running for the past 5 hours. New 10 day reg on it. Police called. Not reported stolen yet. Left of Altria street in south buffalo."

• "We should not be having to pay for the kill switch and alarm thing."

They have a common thread: Almost all of them involve Kias and Hyundais.

Three women have started this Facebook group aimed at helping people who have had their Kias, Hyundais and other cars stolen amid an explosion of vehicle thefts in Western New York and other cities.

– Maki Becker

CEO of East Aurora firm that found missing Titan sub debris: 'Sadly, a rescue turned into a recovery': Pelagic Research Services CEO Edward Cassano spoke to media Friday in East Aurora about his company's rescue-and-recovery mission for the missing Titan submersible. Pelagic's primary market is deep sea science, but because the company has one of the few vehicles that can dive at depths of up to 6,000 meters, Cassano and his team knew that, one day, a rescue call might come. Read more

New trial date set for strip club owner, ex-DEA agent in bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking case: During a court proceeding Friday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo characterized the new trial start date as "cast in stone." Prosecutors have charged Joseph Bongiovanni, a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent, of accepting $250,000 in bribes from drug dealers and providing them with information about investigations and cooperating sources. A co-defendant, Peter Gerace Jr., who will stand trial with Bongiovanni, is charged with bribing Bongiovanni and conspiring to engage in drug trafficking and human trafficking at Gerace's Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga. Read more

Buffalo installing new sidewalks under railroad bridge featured in News story: A contractor hired by the city is replacing a sidewalk under a Swan Street railroad bridge that was in such disrepair and full of debris that pedestrians had to walk in the street. The Buffalo News published an investigative story June 19 about conditions at that railroad bridge underpass and others like it in neighborhoods on the city's East Side and in South Buffalo. Read more

Buffalo Audubon Society will change name due to Audubon’s racist history: The Western New York birding organization joins several Audubon chapters around the country that have rejected Audubon’s name due to revelations about his racist history. Read more

On second thought, Jordan Poyer says he plans to go ahead with tournament at Trump golf course: Six days after Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer canceled his charity tournament, which was to be held July 10 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami and benefit ECMC Foundation, his representatives announced Friday afternoon that the plans are back on. Read more

Double Up Food Bucks program launches at 12 area farmers markets: A program that doubles the purchasing power of food-challenged New Yorkers to buy fresh produce launches today at 12 Western New York farmers markets. Read more

A Western New York fireworks guide for Fourth of July weekend: Looking for a place to see fireworks in Western New York over the four-day holiday weekend? You're in luck. Wherever you live, a Fourth of July celebration in the sky is not far. Read more

Building 'The Factory': UB athletics breaks ground for sports performance center: UB announced the $7.5 million project in December. Nicknamed “The Factory,” it will be a 12,000-square-foot multilevel facility attached to the west end of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse. Read more

Niagara Falls attorney charged with making phony campaign donations may take plea: Nicholas D. D'Angelo, who was in Niagara County Court on Friday for the second time in a week on his election fraud case, has been charged with making payments to a Falls judicial candidate in 2021 under the name of the husband of a prosecutor in his rape case, for which he is scheduled to be sentenced next week. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: Another speckled weekend, with 'muggification' underway: July will begin with typical midsummer conditions, although the weekend will be marred by spotty and occasional convective showers and thunderstorms, Paul says. Read more

Bocce, cornhole and rock climbing are among the outdoor activities added to bar menus: While darts, pool and foosball keep people occupied at bars year-round, other games beckon people outdoors in warm weather, where they can reveal their skills at cornhole or beach volleyball. Read more

Pat Metheny, Almost Queen among new concert announcements: Check out a list of some of the new events announced this week. Read more

Alan Pergament: Ali Touhey's 'Wake Up!' call on WIVB to be permanent; Paden's Place is in news at WGRZ: Touhey, who previously worked at WKBW-TV (Channel 7), replaces Abby Fridmann, who replaced Kelsey Anderson, who replaced Mel Orlins, who replaced Brittni Smallwood, who replaced Teresa Weakley, who replaced Diana Fairbanks. Read more

New GM Tonawanda plant director Tara Wasik makes history: Wasik is a Lockport native who has built her career with General Motors at its Town of Tonawanda engine plant over the past 24 years. Now, Wasik has been named plant director, the first woman to lead the River Road engine complex in its 85-year history. She most recently served as assistant plant manager. Read more

Buffalo Niagara home prices still are on the cheaper side: The national median sale price is about 44% higher than it is here. In 31 U.S. markets, the median sale price tops $500,000. And you thought housing here was expensive. Read more

Despite loss of most investors, Pegula’s East Resources still merging with life insurance asset manager: Since Pegula’s East Resources Acquisition Corp. reached the initial agreement with Abacus Settlements, LLC and Longevity Market Assets, LLC in August, 92% of shareholders in the SPAC have cashed in on their stock – essentially taking their money back, according to a report from Bloomberg. Read more

Jemal adds more apartments, hotel rooms in revised plan for Statler redevelopment: Developer Douglas Jemal, who is trying to bring the rest of the Statler back to life, is adding another 30 hotel rooms and more than 100 additional apartments to the historic complex on Delaware Avenue. Read more

Bills training camp questions: Can Spencer Brown take a step forward in Year 3?: “Last year was probably one of the hardest years I've had playing football,” Brown said. “Staying healthy is a big thing for me right now, and just being there for the guys and playing the best football." Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: 'Pure elation' – Inside the NHL draft experience for Quentin Musty, family: Read about how the Musty family of Hamburg (and parts beyond) reacted when Quentin was selected 26th overall by the San Jose Sharks and what the following few hours were like (hugs, tears, hand-shakes ... and a condo celebration). Read more

Sabres continuing monthslong pursuit for top-four defenseman entering free agency: It is no secret what the Buffalo Sabres are targeting. General Manager Kevyn Adams and his staff want a defenseman who can play on the first or second pair. Read more

