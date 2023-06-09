June 9, 2023

Want a seat at the new Bills stadium? New virtual reality center will give fans a look

The new Buffalo Bills stadium won't open for three years, but team leadership is still working on presenting what the fan experience will look like at the new Orchard Park venue.

A big part of that will be providing for season ticket holders an early look inside the new $1.54 billion stadium and how and where each of these fans will fit into it.

Since it is impossible to do that in person for a facility that won’t be fully constructed until 2026, much of it will be accomplished through a stadium fan interaction center, the Stadium Experience, currently under construction in an open space at the Walker Center in Williamsville.

It is expected to open by the end of the summer. The Bills had initially said it would open in the spring.

The invitation-only center will be a place where season ticket holders can custom design their experience at the new stadium.

They will experience their potential seat in the new stadium in virtual reality and feel what it is like to sit in a variety of seats from a 360-degree view.

But it will be about more than just the view from a particular seat.

Erie County Sheriff's Office wants to move staff out of a nuclear bunker. It would cost $10 million: After more than 50 years of working out of a county-owned bomb shelter in Chestnut Ridge Park, the Erie County Sheriff’s Special Services Division needs to move. But the new office and warehouse space in Orchard Park would cost about $10 million. Read more

Air quality alert still in effect for Buffalo through Friday, but conditions improving: Smoke from Canadian wildfires was still drifting south over Western New York for a fourth consecutive day, but on Thursday, it seemed the worst was over. Read more

State takes a swing at illegal weed shops – and promises more to come: Enforcement officers from the State Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance conducted raids on unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in New York City on Wednesday, seizing product and issuing notices of violation and orders to cease unlicensed activity. The raids launched an initiative aimed at wiping out cannabis sales not licensed by the state. Read more

Anti-suspension advocates introduce new hotline for families, grapple with likely state bill defeat: Barring a last-minute change, an eight-year effort by a state coalition to change school disciplinary policies from suspension-focused to restorative will again stall in Albany when legislative sessions conclude Friday. Read more

Buffalo firefighters union president calls 2022 blizzard report 'a fluff piece': "The Buffalo blizzard report is nothing more than a fluff piece, put together in an effort to slowly cover up the glaring failures of people in leadership roles within the City of Buffalo, up to, during and after the blizzard," Vincent Ventresca said. Read more

Cloudy with chance of rain: There will be considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers and a high near 64 degrees. Read more

Something old, something new at Buffalo AKG Art Museum: The reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum presents an opportunity to see old favorites and recent acquisitions. Here are six masterworks to look for in the permanent collection, and four among the 504 pieces of art acquired while the museum was closed. Read more

Alan Pergament: Star 102.5 will sign off Friday after sale to religious broadcaster: Morning host Rob Lucas announced on-air Thursday that the station will end its run playing pop music at 10 a.m. Friday due to the Audacy-owned station’s sale to a religious radio broadcasting group. Read more

From 'Funny Girl' at Sacred Heart to Disney: Depew native Karen Graci follows her heart: Since playing Fanny Brice at Sacred Heart Academy, Graci has been a funny girl with the Second City comedy improv group in Chicago and Las Vegas, leading to a writing career in Los Angeles. Her latest project is being story editor of Disney's animated comedy-adventure “Hailey’s On It!," which premiered Thursday on the Disney Channel. More episodes will appear on the streaming site Disney+ on Friday. Read more

'It supports the way we want to work': M&T pours $24 million into second tech hub: After $24 million in renovations, M&T transformed the Main Street space into a sleek, companion "tech hub" for its operations down Main Street in Seneca One tower. Read more

How a tax credit is helping turn contaminated sites into new projects: It's not the biggest or flashiest of local developers, but Savarino Cos. isn't afraid to take on and turn around some of the region's dirtiest properties. From Niagara County to the Southern Tier, the Buffalo-based company owned and led by Samuel J. Savarino and his brother, Robert A. Savarino, has gained a reputation for tackling brownfield cleanup and historic renovation projects that don't attract a lot of attention from others because of their location. Read more

Why Ja'Marcus Ingram shouldn't be counted out in Bills' cornerback race: Ja’Marcus Ingram is comfortable in the underdog role. In fact, it’s the only one the Buffalo Bills’ cornerback has ever played. Ingram, 25, played just one varsity season of high school football as a senior. He walked on in college at Utah State, and transferred twice, eventually ending his career at the University at Buffalo. He went undrafted in 2022, but signed with the Bills as an unrestricted free agent. Read more

